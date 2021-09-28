COMMENTARY: Hey, can you spare $29 trillion?

According to USDebtClock.org, federal spending for 2021 stands (as I write this) at more than $7 trillion, and federal borrowing at more than $3 trillion, with three months remaining in the year.

The "national debt" -- actually the debt of the U.S. government, but of course the politicians want to fob off responsibility on you, even though you never co-signed their loans -- currently stands at nearly $29 trillion. "Your share," if indeed paying off their bar tab was your responsibility, would come to about $86,000.

If you haven't already, it's time to face a few unpleasant facts.

Fact 1: At some point, the politicians' creditors are going to decide that loaning money to the U.S. government has become too risky a proposition. It will get harder, eventually nearly impossible, for the U.S. government to borrow more money.

Fact 2: The politicians' debt is never going to be paid off. The U.S. government is going to default sooner or later, whether openly or through scams like "monetization."

Fact 3: When those things happen, it's going to hurt everyone. Including you. The U.S. government is going to raise taxes, and it's going to cut "services," and the dollars in your wallet are going to buy less.