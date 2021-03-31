COMMENTARY: Helping women, girls

But when I was aware of my surroundings again, I was seated on a hospital bed being fanned by a woman dressed in all white. I assumed she was a nurse. “You’re gonna be all right baby” she repeated with confidence.

I wanted to believe her. But her optimism was no match for my experience. Just seven years earlier, I helplessly watched as my mother withered away from the same disease. As the initial shock subsided, the nurse coaxed me back into the brown metal folding chair.

Mr. Doe continued his probing. By the end of the interview, he knew everything about me but my shoe size. “Do you have any questions for me?” he asked. “How long have I had it?”

Mr. Doe explained that the contaminated cells had probably been multiplying in my bloodstream for 10 years or more without me even knowing. Ten years earlier, I was a lost teenager whose mother worked two and three jobs and had been sexually assaulted multiple times. This fateful day happened in October 2002.

Fast forward 10 years to the fall of 2012. A year prior, I applied to and was accepted into a graduate program at Loyola University Chicago. That fall, I began my studies in social justice and community development. While registering for my fall classes, I jumped at the chance to take an elective course titled the Kenya Immersion Course.