COMMENTARY: Helping women, girls

“If you check the health of a woman, you check the health of society” -- Rebecca Milner
On an unusually warm October day, I was summoned to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in Columbia. Upon my arrival I was escorted to an office no larger than my bathroom and asked to take a seat on a brown, metal folding chair. Opposite of me was a short, balding man seated behind a tiny desk covered with folders and files.
Weeks earlier, I was convinced by an HIV/AIDS advocate to get tested for a cadre of sexually transmitted infections when the advocate's gigantic HIV/AIDS testing van invaded the HBCU campus I attended. As a mid-20-something nontraditional, dean’s listed sociology major, I was more afraid of the needle than I was of the results.
“Hello Miss Johnson, my name is Mr. Doe and I have a few questions I need you to answer.” As he proceeded with his questioning, the calm but bewildered expression on my face indicated that I was oblivious to the purpose of our meeting.
“You don’t know why you’re here do you?” I shook my head no. “I’m sorry to be the one to tell you this, but you have it.” “It?” I replied. “AIDS.” Suddenly, everything in the room became dark and still. My head collapsed into my hands as I doubled over onto my lap sobbing uncontrollably. I’m still not sure if I fainted.
But when I was aware of my surroundings again, I was seated on a hospital bed being fanned by a woman dressed in all white. I assumed she was a nurse. “You’re gonna be all right baby” she repeated with confidence.
I wanted to believe her. But her optimism was no match for my experience. Just seven years earlier, I helplessly watched as my mother withered away from the same disease. As the initial shock subsided, the nurse coaxed me back into the brown metal folding chair.
Mr. Doe continued his probing. By the end of the interview, he knew everything about me but my shoe size. “Do you have any questions for me?” he asked. “How long have I had it?”
Mr. Doe explained that the contaminated cells had probably been multiplying in my bloodstream for 10 years or more without me even knowing. Ten years earlier, I was a lost teenager whose mother worked two and three jobs and had been sexually assaulted multiple times. This fateful day happened in October 2002.
Fast forward 10 years to the fall of 2012. A year prior, I applied to and was accepted into a graduate program at Loyola University Chicago. That fall, I began my studies in social justice and community development. While registering for my fall classes, I jumped at the chance to take an elective course titled the Kenya Immersion Course.
For the first six weeks of the semester, my colleagues and I were assigned the task of researching a social justice issue that had an adverse impact on the United States and Kenya. Then we traveled to Kenya, where each of us acted as the group “expert” of that issue.
I chose HIV/AIDS and women for obvious reasons. In my research, I discovered that the social conditions that impacted HIV/AIDS prevalence among women in the rural south and in Kenya were almost identical. Although these two groups of women were separated by an ocean and 8,000 miles, poverty, education inequality and gender-based violence (sexual assault, domestic violence etc.) were social determinants that impacted women in Kenya and America’s rural South.
With this new information, I traveled to Kenya to observe how Kenyans were addressing those structural issues. While there, I visited multiple AIDS organizations that made significant strides in improving the lives and well-being of women living with HIV/AIDS and their children by improving the economic and educational well-being of the families they served.
These organizations provided counseling, learning opportunities and microlending programs for the women to start their own businesses. There were daycares and educational sponsorship programs to ensure the women’s children were properly educated. I hadn’t seen any of these kinds of programs in the States and wondered if this wholistic approach might benefit women back in the States, specifically the South.
Since 1987, March has been designated as Women’s History Month, a specific moment in time to celebrate the contributions of women in politics, entertainment and on American culture in general. Since 2010, March 10 has been commemorated as Women and Girl’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. This day is set aside to increase awareness, spark conversations, and highlight the work being done to reduce HIV among women and girls in the United States.
In years past, I have planned National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day events and been invited to speak to young people about the importance of making healthy decisions. I have shared my story via social media in hopes of reaching some young woman who may not know she is at risk. And this month, I am writing this piece in hopes of capturing the attention of an entire community.
The future accolades of the women we hope to celebrate in tomorrow are dependent upon the social, economic and educational issues we address today. Currently, Orangeburg County has an unemployment rate of 5.6%. The current poverty rate here is 26.3%. As of 2020, 81.3% of Orangeburg County third-graders tested below standard in reading, while 68.9% of Orangeburg County eighth-graders tested below standard in reading.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 41.5% of women in South Carolina will experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. And in 2019, South Carolina was listed #6 in the nation for domestic homicides.
It took seven years to complete my undergrad degree. Although, I experienced homelessness, sickness and emotional turmoil after being diagnosed, I was determined to do as my mother taught and “finish what I started." While in school, I worked as a youth advocate and after-school teacher at various youth programs.
Upon the completion of my bachelor’s degree, I was hired as the manager of a federally funded after-school program that served families living at or below the poverty line and in public housing. Within two years, the program’s funding ended, and my job was eliminated. It was then that I decided to pursue a graduate degree in social justice and community development as a means of identifying the structural issues that influenced the high rates of incidences of imprisonment, HIV/AIDS, drug use and gang involvement that awaited the hundreds of children I served. In my studies, I discovered that solutions are found at the source and planning is prevention.
The way we ensure that the girls who have the potential of becoming tomorrow’s Harriet Beecher Stowes, Aretha Franklins and Maya Angelous is by providing them and their counterparts with the resources, safety and support they need to reach their full potential.
The future of our society rests in our willingness to improve the overall well-being of women and girls. Because when women are healthy, families are healthy. And when families are healthy, communities are healthy.
Connie L. Johnson is an inspirational speaker, author and purpose coach. She uses over 20 years of experience in community development, education and youth advocacy to challenge audiences and clients to reimagine success, embrace their authentic selves, and discover their purpose. Her book, "Beyond Measure" is a collection of stories of 10 Kenyan mothers who are living with HIV/AIDS. You can contact Connie via email at beyondmeasure2013@gmail or follow her on FB and IG @IamConnie40.