COMMENTARY: Helpers all around us

In Maine, teacher Gretchen Lane reads a new book every single day, records it, and loads the video on YouTube. Then she shares it on her Facebook page so parents of her second graders can cuddle up and bond with their child during a daily story-time. And since some of her students don’t have computer or internet access, she made sure her readings were available on a smartphone.

Andrea Restrepo is a fifth-grade teacher in Charlotte, N.C. When her students left school on Friday, March 13, none of them knew it would be their last day in the classroom. Andrea took swift action, calling on internet companies to install internet at her students’ homes so they could continue with their curriculum. And she organized school supply, grocery and meal kits for families in need. Her school provided a video career fair to replace the in-person one students look forward to each spring.

Keara Williams, an English teacher who works in the Los Angeles Unified district, follows up with students who aren’t responding or showing up for their online classes. She’s been resourceful. When she was unable to communicate with a Spanish-speaking mother of one of her students, Keara called her native Spanish-speaking grandmother to help translate via a three-way call.