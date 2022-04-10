COMMENTARY: Help Bowman fight shootings

The most important thing a government can do for its citizens is provide them with a safe and secure environment to live in. Bowman has many needs, but one need I have not focused heavily on is the safety and security of the community.

I have spoken to numerous people in various capacities over the last few years and unfortunately I have not been persistent enough. That time for me is over. The people of Bowman deserve better and I am going to be one voice screaming as loud as I can because there are now several with no voice on this earth.

I wanted to speak first by this email to the many people who are elected, appointed or just stakeholders in making the Bowman area safe and secure for the people.

Since I was at the Municipal Association of South Carolina meeting last month and I spoke to a representative from Sen. Tim Scott’s office, we first had a shootout resulting in one death and one severely injured participant.

About three weeks later, we had a massive shootout in which no one was identified as wounded and my son who lives next door to me said he thought there were several hundred rounds fired.

This past weekend a group broke into a house, murdered a woman and shot another man twice.

Sitting in my back yard at night, I have heard hundreds if not thousands of rounds fired over the last months and years. There was automatic weapon fire so close one night I hit the ground, praying they were not shooting at me as sitting in a hot tub is not combat-ready.

If someone asks why Orangeburg County is shrinking in population, it is exactly this reason: The area is approaching war-zone status.

Bowman cannot thrive with the level of crime, and when people ask me about getting a grocery store, I am thinking let’s start with a safe town. That will do more to attract people and business. We get the grocery store if we show we deserve it by having crime under control.

This is NOT just a Bowman problem, as the county and region desperately need to step back from the "defund the police" theme and overfund the police in our area. The region is under a lawless siege that must be addressed.

After the last few weeks, I am hearing from many people that they are going to have to consider leaving the area as it is becoming too dangerous.

It is time for all good men and women to step up and help their community.

I spoke yesterday with SLED official Ryan Neill, who had some suggestions which I include below.

I personally have no magic silver bullet or spell to get people the desire to do good. At this time, we need deterrence and law enforcement visibility.

I am going to suggest the following, which I will start advocating for and working to get some in place. I will do my part to help implement what is fast and possible, so just ask me for my support and help and you will get it.

1. Orangeburg County sheriff open a substation in the old Bowcar building owned by the county.

2. Establish street cameras entering and leaving Bowman to identify suspects that enter and flee after the shootouts.

3. Establish the presence of a county deputy sheriff in Bowman patrolling the Rail Street and Bottoms area from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday to Sunday.

4. Establish a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Bowman

5. The town to install a large number of LED street lights in the Rail Street and Bottoms area.

6. Have some weekend car inspections by SLED, looking for insurance and licenses.

7. Call numerous towns and ask what they are doing to quell the violence.

8. Have police or a guest speaker do some talk sessions at the local schools and churches to promote less violence.

9. Hire three police funded under a grant similar to Yemassee to help provide visibility.

10. If unable to get local police presence, ask for the S.C. National Guard to provide military police MPs to patrol the streets starting at dusk to dawn as a temporary measure.

11. Empower some local firefighter volunteers to work as special constables with permitting to assist the Bowman area. I talked to some people and they have gun-carry permits and radios and said they would help.

12. Add speed-control ID signs on every main entrance to Bowman to slow down speeding as well as have SLED have a significant presence in traffic control for a time.

13. Add cameras in high-crime zones.

14. Investigate the new means of law enforcement and jurisdiction issues as criminals seem to have evolved and law enforcement seems to be underfunded and still fighting the last generation of criminal activity. Come up with a NEW plan and make it happen.

15. Please add and change my suggestions and ideas, but please just do something more than the status quo as the status quo is a killer LITERALLY.

I am one but voice asking that all citizens who want peace and law and order rise up and do something. My wife is watching me write this email and I wanted to share her comment. She said to me, "Why waste your time as no one cares, not even the community as they keep stealing and killing." She then reminded me that she is afraid to go to the local businesses at dusk and stays away from the street in the evening out of fear that she will be shot by a random shooter. The sad part of this comment from her is I am hearing this from dozens of people and even many more on the concerns about violence.

I am making this promise to the folks receiving this email and to my community, which I love: I am going to increase my efforts and try to help the community do BETTER EVEN IF IT KILLS ME. And based on the numbers, there is chance it will.

Everyone on this email and everyone who has a dog in the fight to make Bowman the BEST SMALL TOWN IN SOUTH CAROLINA is invited to the Bowman Town Council meetings at the town hall at 131 Poplar St.

PLEASE come and offer support, ideas and immediate help!

Ike Carter is a town councilman in Bowman.

