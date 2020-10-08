COMMENTARY: Heeding GOP defectors

The core of their criticism is that Trump always places his personal interests ahead of every other consideration, including the health of the American people. Troye, who was frequently pictured at White House meetings on the COVID-19 pandemic, cites the refusal of the president and his aides to wear masks, even though their own scientific experts "repeatedly begged" them to do so.

"The mask issue was a critical one," Troye told the Post. "If we could have gotten ahead on that and stressed the importance of it, we could have slowed the spread significantly. It was detrimental that it became a politicized issue. It still lingers today."

Another area bothering a lot of GOP rebels is the president's hostility toward immigration, especially policies that separated families at the border and deprived asylum-seekers of their legal rights. Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a campaign video promoting Biden: "The president said to the senior leadership of the Department of Homeland Security, behind the scenes, 'We should not let anyone else into the United States.' And even though he'd been told on repeated occasions that the way he wanted to do it was illegal, his response was to say, 'Do it. If you get in trouble, I'll pardon you.'"