COMMENTARY: Healing divided society

I truly believe that the struggle for justice for all will one day succeed, but not before we, as a nation, own the sin of racism. Its horrors cannot be negated – they must be examined honestly and repented, and the pernicious myth of race dismantled for good.

But rather than seek retaliation against those who are taken in by racist lies and madcap conspiracy theories, we should reach out to them. We should strive for reconciliation, for with God’s blessings of forgiveness and grace, even the worst of us can be turned away from evil in repentance and redirected towards good. And if it proves beyond us to change these people’s minds, then we must hope to teach their children the true values of our democracy. We must show them how to also love those who don’t look or sound like their parents, so that this hatred does not poison the hearts of any more generations of Americans.

Sadly, the divisions we face today are open wounds that go well beyond a few extremist groups – they permeate throughout our society. President-Elect Biden is now fighting to mend the soul of America. He cannot do it alone or quickly – a cure will take decades – but he can lead us all in bold, strategic steps towards healing.