COMMENTARY: Heading to college

As high school graduates are beginning to prepare for moving to college, I am reminded of the differences when I compare my move to theirs. When I went to Columbia College in the mid-1950s, we took all of my things in a car. The car also held three people, my parents and me. No student had any sort of appliance in their room — no TV or small refrigerator, no microwave oven (partly because they weren’t available for “personal” use.) Microwave ovens were still in the inventors’ minds.
There were no high-rise apartment complexes to choose from. Everybody stayed in the dormitory. In fact, the entire college was basically under one roof -- the bedrooms, the classrooms and the dining room. Weather was never a reason to miss any class except P.E., which took place outdoors.
When I moved in, the college was benefiting from a new president, and he and his staff had done such a good job of recruiting students that the freshman class was larger than the other three classes combined. That presented a problem in one very big way. Before that year, first-semester freshmen could only date by double-dating with an upperclassman and her friend. (Note: Columbia College only had female resident students.) Since there weren’t enough upperclassmen to go around, the rules were relaxed, and freshmen were allowed to double date with other freshmen for the first time ever. Nobody went anywhere without “signing out” and “signing back in” in the book at the front door.
While there was a student center separate from the college building itself, there were no real “common spaces” in the dormitory area for students to gather. You either sat in a rocking chair on the porches or you gathered in someone’s bedroom. Those places were where we studied, where had the gab sessions and where we all learned to play bridge.
Though there were some “parlors” in the downstairs area near the main entrance, those were not for students to lounge in. They were for entertaining guests. However, students were allowed to use them for “parlor dates,” the alternative to double dating. If you absolutely could not find another couple to leave the college with you and your date, you could always entertain your beau in the parlor (along with 3-4 other couples).
And again, because of our class size, at times the parlors were not big enough for all of those who wanted to hold hands with their boyfriends. So classrooms were also opened for visitation. Probably less than .001 percent of female college students have ever sat in a desk beside the guy who came to see them along with a roomful of other classmates and their dates.
Roommate assignments were made randomly during the summer before the move-in. Life in a dormitory was simple; roommates could be changed without having to worry about who was going to pay the other half of the lease. And in fact, I did get a new roommate several weeks into the first semester.
While my assigned roommate and I got along very well, she really wanted to room with a friend from her high school. One day she came in and said she had just gotten permission to move into Betty Jean’s room, and that Betty Jean’s roommate would be coming to share my room. So soon afterward, Liz came in with her belongings, and that turned out to be a bonus for both of us -- we have continued to be a part of each other’s lives for well over a half-century now.
Columbia College has burned down twice since its existence, once in 1909 and again in 1964. But it almost burned down while I was there. The rooms were actually suites that housed four students -- two rooms joined by a shared bath. My suitemates were both spontaneous and full of fun. At one point, after we had completed exams, one of them came back to her room, threw all of her notes in the trash can and set them on fire. I’m not sure what she was thinking. I guess she thought they’d just burn quickly there, but suddenly smoke was filling the room next door to me.
Keep in mind that none of the four of us in that suite really had any sort of container that held any more water than the cups we used to brush our teeth. Somehow, we, with the help of others who brought things to help us douse the flames, put the fire out. We raised the windows in both rooms to clear out the smoke. Of course, there were no smoke alarms then. I don’t even remember if any real “officials” ever knew of the fire, but those of us who were around when this anonymous classmate decided to take that action will never forget it!
Another “memorable” classmate lived just down the hall. She probably had the most beautiful clothes of any student there. But she also had a wild streak, and after she was caught smoking in public, she was not allowed to leave the campus for six weeks. She decided there was no use in dressing up when she was going nowhere, so she made the decision to wear the same skirt and sweater every single day. When her detention was over, she threw that outfit away and went back to being the one with clothes we all envied.
Those aren’t the only tales that probably never made it beyond the walls of the school we all loved so much. But I imagine that decisions concerning them are not limited to any one school nor any time span. College antics often are only remembered by those who were involved, because that seems to be the safest option.
About a quarter of a century after my college experiences, when my own sons went to college, their moves to high-rise dormitories still didn’t require the assistance of carpenters, etc. to get them situated. I do want to mention this. For each of the older two, I ordered two sets of sheets/pillowcases from Sears and Roebuck. I figured they would only change their beds when they had a chance to bring the sheets home (so that I could wash them — and truthfully, they came home pretty often), so I picked out patterns which would camouflage overuse well. Those sheets are STILL in quite good shape, and they have made trips to the beach with us over many summers — quite a tribute to the quality of the merchandise that Sears offered.
Actually, by the time our third son went to college, they offered linen service. He was in the Honors College at USC, and that year the dorms were overflowing, so the college leased the Wade Hampton Hotel to use as a part of their dormitory system. He just had to put his sheets in the pillowcase and place them outside his door on a certain day of the week, and a fresh set of sheets was left for his bed (for a fee or course.) None of them were ever in a college where the classrooms were in their same building as their bedrooms!
I just read of a new student housing tower that is planned for USC students. This one location will be able to sleep twice the number of the entire student body of Columbia College when I was there. The students will have the choice of a studio apartment for a single occupant up to one that has five bedrooms. The units will have private bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a study lounge, a fitness center and an elevated pool deck. For comparison, at Columbia College we were able to access the roof to get a suntan way-back-then by climbing out of a window in the music department.
There was a saying that was popular at one time: “You’ve come a long way baby.” I’m one of those! And I’m thankful for every improvement or service that has ever come along to make life easier. I hope today’s students, while enjoying all of these improvements and updates to make them more comfortable, will remember that during the time they live there, they have a job. It is to get a college education.
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.