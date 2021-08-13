COMMENTARY: Heading to college

While my assigned roommate and I got along very well, she really wanted to room with a friend from her high school. One day she came in and said she had just gotten permission to move into Betty Jean’s room, and that Betty Jean’s roommate would be coming to share my room. So soon afterward, Liz came in with her belongings, and that turned out to be a bonus for both of us -- we have continued to be a part of each other’s lives for well over a half-century now.

Columbia College has burned down twice since its existence, once in 1909 and again in 1964. But it almost burned down while I was there. The rooms were actually suites that housed four students -- two rooms joined by a shared bath. My suitemates were both spontaneous and full of fun. At one point, after we had completed exams, one of them came back to her room, threw all of her notes in the trash can and set them on fire. I’m not sure what she was thinking. I guess she thought they’d just burn quickly there, but suddenly smoke was filling the room next door to me.