COMMENTARY: Hard to stop the mob

Back in August 2017, during a period in which activists sought the removal of statues of Confederate leaders, Trump made the classic slippery slope argument. "So this week, it's Robert E. Lee," he said. "I notice that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"

A lot of people said that was ridiculous. The slippery slope argument "fails because there are obviously relevant distinctions that can be made between Washington and Jefferson on the one hand and Confederate leaders on the other," wrote Ilya Somin in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2017.

Today's rope-wielding mobs don't see it that way. Try to tell them there are "obviously relevant distinctions" to be made, and they'll just head to the next target. In the current atmosphere, such reasoning is going exactly nowhere.

It could be that tearing down some historical monuments on the basis of contemporary views inevitably leads to the targeting of other historical monuments, based on other contemporary views. Once started, it is hard to stop.