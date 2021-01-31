COMMENTARY: Hank Aaron and Ty Cobb

When Hank Aaron died on Jan. 22, he took with him the last chance to tell one of the meatiest stories of baseball.

The subject is what Alabama-native Aaron (1934-2021), number two on the all-time home run list, really thought of fellow Hall of Famer Georgia-native Ty Cobb (1886-1961), the all-time hits leader until 1985. For helping to advance his career, Aaron had reasons to think highly of Cobb. Plus, he no doubt heard gobs of mostly positive things from Cobb’s, hands-down, greatest baseball friend: Fred Haney, Aaron’s 1956-59 manager on the Milwaukee Braves. Haney had played under Cobb in the 1920s and led the Braves to the 1957 World Series title.

But from others around baseball, Aaron likely heard reams of negative stuff.

For example, it was likely passed down to him, especially through former Negro Leaguers, that Cobb, arguably the most hated huge white star in pre-steroids baseball, had gotten into fights with Blacks off the field. Cobb did get into some fights with whites too, but without race as a potential complicating factor. Aaron is also likely to have heard something along the lines of what the Chicago Defender said about him in 1949: “Cobb, a rabid race-baiter, with very pronounced prejudices against Negroes, never would play against them even on barnstorming tours.”