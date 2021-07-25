COMMENTARY: Halting the 'death lottery'

Not all Republican governors share McMaster's damaging delusions. Jim Justice of West Virginia has set up a lottery, rewarding citizens who get their shots, and he said this about anti-vaxxers on ABC: "You've got another lottery for them, and it's a death lottery."

The question now is: How do we halt the "death lottery"? What can alter the odds in favor of survival? Biden has tried hard, pleading with Americans that getting vaccinated is "the most patriotic thing you can do."

But he's unlikely to reach the staunchest resisters. In a recent Axios/Ipsos poll, 91% of those expressing a "great deal of trust" in the federal government have already been injected; of those who profess "no trust at all" in Washington, only 35% have taken their shot, and the rest are not listening to the president.

The GOP's Sanity Caucus, which does include some courageous governors, can certainly help. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas made this point on ABC's "This Week": "There shouldn't be a partisan divide, first of all. In the Southern states and some rural states, you have that more conservative approach, skepticism about government. And we just have to answer it just like we have all through history, that you overcome skepticism and mistrust by truth."