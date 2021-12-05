COMMENTARY: Groupthink fracturing U.S.

With the Rittenhouse trial and verdict, Americans were again hit with a dose of reality after over a year of gaslighting. Most had been barraged with the biased mainstream media framing of Kyle Rittenhouse: a white supremacist militia member who traveled to a place to which he had no ties with the intent of killing BLM supporters.

In truth, Rittenhouse’s father and family lived in Kenosha, he was not in a militia, he supported BLM, he supported Democrat Andrew Yang and he acted in self-defense. The jury carefully deliberated for days before coming back with the verdict.

Unfortunately, the previous misreporting caused outrage among many at the verdict. MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed Rittenhouse’s acquittal showed America’s white supremacist jury system worked as intended (in letting off a white murderer).

During the misreporting of the acquittal, BLM supporter and 22-year criminal Darrell Brooks drove an SUV at speed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Though intentionally killing six and seriously injuring dozens of mostly grandmothers and children in what appears clearly a racist hate crime against white people, this story was quickly buried or labeled an “SUV attack."

Shortly after the horrendous massacre, Milwaukee BLM leader Vaun Mayes claimed he understood the attack to be the start of a “revolution” among others in BLM. Even this despicable and dangerous statement was not reported nor denounced. This bias and misreporting by mainstream media have fed off increasing radicalized worldviews of white liberals into a dangerous groupthink threatening to fracture America. Let me explain.

First, statistics show a complete worldview revolution among white liberals with respect to race in America. According to national statistics, in 2011 only 35% of white liberals believed racism in America was “a big problem,” yet by 2017 this percent skyrocketed to 77%. Similarly, in 2006, only 45% of white Democrats reported knowing someone they deemed “racist,” and yet by 2015, that percent reached 64%. Racialized language of “white privilege,” “white supremacy”, etc. skyrocketed during these short years to a revolution in language. In comparison, non-white and conservative views changed relatively little during these periods.

In addition to these perplexing views, the results of the General Social Survey show that in 2010, only 24% of white liberals disagreed with the statement: “Blacks should work their way up without special favors.” In only four years (2014) that percent went to 52%!

Interestingly, the numbers for non-white liberals and white conservatives changed little with regards to that statement. White liberals are far more likely than non-whites to believe non-whites need special favors.

Interestingly, in 2014 the American Trends Panel survey polled white liberals about where they received their political news over the past week. Only 27% answered receiving their news from the uber-liberal New York Times and 10% from the even more liberal Washington Post.

Amazingly, only five years later, those numbers skyrocketed to 46% from the Times and 36% from the Post. White liberals have not only undergone a revolution in racialized views, but become increasingly locked into liberal echo chambers. America itself, which was becoming objectively more diverse and less racially discriminatory by any measure, cannot explain views so out of step with reality.

The media, which are overwhelmingly staffed with white liberals, have moved with the same speed and direction. Doctoral student and national commentator Zack Goldberg found that between 2013 and 2019, the frequencies of the use of “white” with “racial privilege(s)” exploded 1,200% in the New York Times and 1,500% at the Washington Post.

Also, between 2013 and 2019 the Times and Post increased use of the terms “systematic racism,” “structural racism,” “institutional racism” by 10 times in frequency. He found that in the four liberal mainstream media sources, prior to 2013 the use of such racialized language was almost non-existent, at only 0.00006%. During that same short period, the usage of the term “of color” increased 19 times in The New York Times, with similar increases across mainstream sources.

What statistics show is that in the last few years, white liberals and mainstream media sources have become exponentially more racialized in tandem with each other. Additionally, these groups have become increasingly more given to groupthink with echo chambers feeding each other.

According to Goldberg: “I find that the causal effects of race-related media coverage are strongest for white Democrats and liberals, weaker for nonwhite Democrats and liberals, and largely non-existent for white Republicans and conservatives.”

The effects of this hyper-racializing almost all aspects of American life are fracturing the cohesion of society. Early 20th century Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci wrote about overturning a society’s alleged “cultural hegemony,” with the purpose of imploding society to allow for a proletariat revolution. Much of what Gramsci (and similar “New Left” theorists) propose in bringing “revolution” is through normalization of subversive language in society.

Causing division, envy and hatred among groups in a society is the perfect recipe for fracturing beyond repair. It’s happened quickly in America, but needs to stop before it’s too late.

Bill Connor, a retired Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

