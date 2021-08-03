COMMENTARY: Group seeks positive change

The members of the Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County would like to thank you for bringing the plight of the county citizens to the attention of your readers.

We are a community organization of citizens that is tired of being abused by local government and tired of watching the decline of Bamberg County. The current administration’s spend-and-tax philosophy is burdening our citizens with outrageous taxes.

Our county is one of the poorest in the state with one of the highest unemployment rates and the highest tax rate. Our mission is to strive to facilitate a more open, responsive and responsible governance through accountability and transparency.

We are working toward a positive change in our local government that will foster changes that will entice businesses and families to come to Bamberg County. The citizens have been effectively silenced by the use of virtual meetings and are continued to be shut out until the Aug. 9 meeting, even though Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the COVID-19 emergency order on June 8. The Aug. 9 meeting is scheduled to be in person with limited seating, and we shall see if it actually happens.