COMMENTARY: Group seeks positive change

The members of the Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County would like to thank you for bringing the plight of the county citizens to the attention of your readers.
We are a community organization of citizens that is tired of being abused by local government and tired of watching the decline of Bamberg County. The current administration’s spend-and-tax philosophy is burdening our citizens with outrageous taxes.
Our county is one of the poorest in the state with one of the highest unemployment rates and the highest tax rate. Our mission is to strive to facilitate a more open, responsive and responsible governance through accountability and transparency.
We are working toward a positive change in our local government that will foster changes that will entice businesses and families to come to Bamberg County. The citizens have been effectively silenced by the use of virtual meetings and are continued to be shut out until the Aug. 9 meeting, even though Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the COVID-19 emergency order on June 8. The Aug. 9 meeting is scheduled to be in person with limited seating, and we shall see if it actually happens.
We are indeed attempting to repeal the ordinance of the 2021-22 budget. County Administrator Joey Preston promises no tax increase this year. Yet the general fund budget was increased from $8,027,120 for FY 2020-21 to $9,222,565 for FY 2021-22, an increase of $1,195,445. True, other funds went down but the net increase over all funds is still $737,765.
The taxes won’t increase this year because Preston is using the American Rescue Plan (COVID money) to fill the gap. Will the budget go back down next year when the ARP is no longer available? Questions concerning the burgeoning budget and the declining population are not answered, or at least not answered to the public.
There are too many questions concerning this document to allow it to be accepted without contest. The budget was compiled by only two people –Preston and Controller Gina Smith – neither of whom live in Bamberg County nor pay taxes in our county. None of our elected county council members was included in the process. The option to carry forward the existing budget until the council could fully review the proposed budget was never a viable option for Preston and Smith; instead, they brow-beat council by threatening the loss of state funds if the new budget was not passed by June 30.
Preston’s concern for Bamberg County is questionable. He refuses to live in the county he administers. He has brought his former finance director from Anderson to be Bamberg County controller and MedShore Ambulance Service, also from Anderson, in to replace the Bamberg County Rescue Squad. He released the firm of McGregor as auditors in favor of a firm in Laurens when McGregor had an unfavorable audit. These are only a few of the concerns of the citizens of the county.
Sue Clayton is chairperson of the Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County.