COMMENTARY: Great is God's faithfulness

Perhaps after more than 40 years of attacks from his fellow countrymen, even Jeremiah contemplated something along the lines of the final quatrain of the hymn. “Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth, Thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide; Strength for today, and bright hope for tomorrow, Blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside.”

Sometimes each of us feels like the whole world is against us, or at the very least is crashing down around us. Scoffers are cursing, laughing and boasting their own self-righteousness and irreverence for God himself. “Why God?” we pray, wondering whether anyone's listening. There is. God is always "there" to hear our prayers and our supplications.

When we face those times, everyone and everything appears to be against us (and, everyone faces times like these), believers can always look upward away from the hate and anger toward God, whose “own dear presence” cheers us and guides us, gives us strength for today, and bright hope for tomorrow. Then we know what we have to be thankful for in 2020. “Blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside.”