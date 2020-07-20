COMMENTARY: Great American Outdoors Act

These are extremely challenging times on nearly every level, but we have one bright spot to report that affects both our nation’s health and our economic future: outdoor recreation. It seems that everywhere people are taking to the outdoors.
A recent Wall Street Journal story reports that the “pandemic is putting more people on two wheels, prompting cities and towns to reconsider their streets,” and we can personally attest to the phenomenal leap in bicycle sales.
As the COVID-19 pandemic moves into the next cycle, the basic need to get outside and maintain both mental and physical health is paramount. Bike paths, outdoor spaces, river access and parks of all types have become the very heart of many communities as these places bring quality of life to local residents and play a key role in recruiting and retaining businesses and employees. Quality of life is a critical economic driver, and as we work to rebuild our economy -- more good news! -- a bipartisan bill is progressing through Congress, with President Donald Trump’s support, to make these types of outdoor spaces available to more communities, and protect and improve our beloved National Parks.
In early March, Trump asked Congress to create the Great American Outdoors Act, which has now passed in the Senate and moves on to the House. This act would both fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, our most popular program for investing in outdoor access, and address the National Park System’s long-delayed $12 billion maintenance backlog.
It will mean more access to much-needed natural places in more South Carolina communities where demand continues to grow. Investments in open space will bring both short-term and long-term economic development when our nation is most in need of both.
Many places in South Carolina are blessed to have a variety of recreation assets both near urban areas and in more remote places. LWCF has protected treasured places like Congaree National Park, Sumter National Forest and the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park. These and other outdoor spaces provide a high quality of life to those that have access to them, plus they serve as the backbone of South Carolina’s outdoor recreation economy which according to the Outdoor Industry Association generates $16.3 billion in revenue on a yearly basis; brings $1.1 billion dollars through taxes to federal and state government; and provides 151,000 jobs.
And those numbers don’t even include the revenue streams and jobs created by businesses that have chosen to locate in South Carolina precisely because of the high quality of life South Carolina’s outdoors provides. More and more we are seeing that quality of life drives business recruitment. Companies want to set up shop in communities with outdoor access that will attract the best and the brightest.
The underlying math here is simple. According to a Trust for Public Land analysis, every dollar invested through LWCF returns at least $4 in economic benefits, which means that each year we invest the full $900 million authorized by LWCF in our parks and public lands, we get back $3.6 billion.
The Senate has voted to pass the Great American Outdoor Act, with bipartisan support from both South Carolina’s Rep. James Clyburn and Sen. Lindsay Graham. A companion bill has been introduced in the House by South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham. When it crosses the finish line, we will have fulfilled a critical opportunity to provide healthy outdoor access to meet growing demand and improve economic prospects for places that need it the most.
We urge the rest of South Carolina’s House members and other representatives on both sides of the aisle to be part of this important positive movement, pass this inspiring bill and send it on to the president’s desk as quickly as possible.
Brian Curran is owner of Outspokin’ Cycles in Columbia. Ashley Korenblat is Western Spirit Cycling CEO and Mountain Bike Hall of Famer, Moab, Utah.
