COMMENTARY: Great American Outdoors Act

It will mean more access to much-needed natural places in more South Carolina communities where demand continues to grow. Investments in open space will bring both short-term and long-term economic development when our nation is most in need of both.

Many places in South Carolina are blessed to have a variety of recreation assets both near urban areas and in more remote places. LWCF has protected treasured places like Congaree National Park, Sumter National Forest and the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park. These and other outdoor spaces provide a high quality of life to those that have access to them, plus they serve as the backbone of South Carolina’s outdoor recreation economy which according to the Outdoor Industry Association generates $16.3 billion in revenue on a yearly basis; brings $1.1 billion dollars through taxes to federal and state government; and provides 151,000 jobs.

And those numbers don’t even include the revenue streams and jobs created by businesses that have chosen to locate in South Carolina precisely because of the high quality of life South Carolina’s outdoors provides. More and more we are seeing that quality of life drives business recruitment. Companies want to set up shop in communities with outdoor access that will attract the best and the brightest.