COMMENTARY: Governors getting it right

Ridge was governor of Pennsylvania when the 9/11 terrorist attack occurred, and President George W. Bush asked him to helm the Office of Homeland Security created in response. He was tasked with writing and implementing a plan to protect the country from future terrorist attacks.

“Listen, I’d rather be pre-emptive,” he said of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’d rather reduce the risk. I remember in anticipation of a major snowstorm coming through the state shortly after I was elected governor, and they’re talking about just dumping feet of snow on the turnpike, on interstates. We closed them.

“And there was a little heartburn initially, but we didn’t have to send the National Guard out in snowmobiles to pull hundreds of people out of their cars,” Ridge said. “So I think the governors might be intuitively more inclined to manage the risk.”

“I’m not denigrating anybody in D.C.,” he added, “but we (governors) just have a better feel for our states. And you’ll notice, different states are doing different things.”

Not everyone agrees. Some in Washington want President Donald Trump to issue a national shelter-in-place order, a move he has thus far avoided.