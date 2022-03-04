COMMENTARY: Gov. must mandate SCSU search

The following is a letter sent to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster:

South Carolina State University presently needs to modify its programs (academics) to reach a broader student clientele and expand enrollment while simultaneously maintaining its stability. New candidates for the presidency shall be graded on their 1) ability to set up programs that achieve this, 2) ability to structure a team that aids in the financing and fundraising supporting the program, and 3) understanding of the need to do consensus building in the State and beyond.

Finding someone with this skill and no trepidation should be part of the search process. This candidate shall be given the support of the board to establish and achieve goals. The candidate we have identified and others identified by the Search Committee shall make public its evaluation of candidates and have an open (non-virtual) dialogue where questions are addressed.

South Carolina State University at present must demand the support of the state in its growth and again return to greatness. Many students choosing a university have not found South Carolina State University accommodating in terms of study. A statement needs to be made on the new direction of the university and where it is headed that gets the attention of students regionally first and universally over a five-year period. We believe our candidate has this quality.

South Carolina statutes require that the university conduct a search for filling the office of president. We have contacted the South Carolina State University board chairman on the schedule for the search and whether candidates submitted by the public will be considered. For the university’s stability, hiring the next president for South Carolina State University may be the last chance for complementing the state’s higher education program.

In fostering this component of higher education in South Carolina, the appointment of the next president of South Carolina State University must be a top agenda for pristine staffing. This university is a keystone pillar at the higher university level and move beyond its current base level of education. The governor’s office in a memorandum assured that the board of trustees would notify the public and announce plans for a search as required by state statutes.

The goal is to move South Carolina State University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) to an attractive, principal state resource through its academics, social and technological training that makes it a competitive alternative for students advancing their education. This is why the next president must possess special, forward-looking skills with the vision and wherewithal to finance a strategic plan encompassing a total system goal.

We, Concerned SCSU Alumni, are asking the governor’s help in mandating a talent search for president to fill the permanent position as required by law.

Porter Bankhead of Washington, D.C., is a 1963 graduate of S.C. State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0