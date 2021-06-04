COMMENTARY: GOP's future problem

The last president to lavish vast amounts of federal spending on the broad middle and lower class of Americans was Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Roosevelt won 61% of the popular vote and carried all but two states in his first election as an incumbent. No one predicts that type of endorsement for the Democrats in the 2022 midterm election, but the power of massive rewards to the American public stands and could keep the Democrats in control.

So what are the Republicans to do to counter the effects of the massive infusion of benefits? Should they rant about Socialistic trending? Should they claim that the federal government is intruding on the lives of Americans? Unfortunately, such campaign messages will face significant resistance against tangible benefits that improve lives, especially the lives of those in need.

Receiving rewards is powerful. Taking them away, or even suggesting that they are bad, is much more potent in the emotional resistance it creates. Just try to take away a teddy bear from an infant, ask an adolescent to move away from his or her friends, or get seniors to take a reduction in their social security payments. Taking away childcare assistance, subsidies to early education, and much more will not be easy. Republicans will have their hands full in managing this problem.

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and a frequent contributor to the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

