COMMENTARY: GOP resurgence on horizon

Contemporary history doesn’t bode well for Democrats, either. Expectations for the left aren’t nearly as high going into 2022 as they were just a year ago. The 2020 election was supposed to deal a crushing blow to Republicans up and down the ballot. Instead, the GOP defeated 12 incumbent House Democrats and successfully defended every incumbent Republican seat.

If historical trends weren’t enough, Democrats are dealing Republicans a winning hand, too. The Democratic-backed plans to pack the Supreme Court and to end the Senate filibuster are wildly unpopular. A recent Mason-Dixon poll found 65 percent of Americans, and a whopping 72 percent of independents, opposed court-packing. The same survey showed only 37 percent of Americans supported ending the filibuster while 69 percent of independents opposed it.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Mason-Dixon pollster Brad Coker concluded that “moderate and unaffiliated voters did not vote for Joe Biden in 2020 ‘to turn the government upside-down’ or ‘remake America.’”

But that’s exactly what Democrats are trying to do. And it will inevitably hurt them on Election Day, especially when 56% of independents said they would be less likely to re-elect their senator if he or she supported those two disliked and radical Democratic priorities.