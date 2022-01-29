COMMENTARY: Goodbye CON, welcome care, competition

In the mid-1970s, the federal government required states to enact Certificate of Need (CON) laws to regulate health care facilities. Although great in theory, by the mid-1980s, evidence of its monumental failure mounted, and the federal government lifted this mandate on states.

A minority of states repealed their laws and many continued demanding that deliverers of health care (hospitals, physicians and others) prove to government regulators the need existed. Theoretically this would eliminate the potential for duplication of services, but in practice it was a barrier to legitimate competition, causing inferior health care opportunities in rural areas such as Orangeburg, Calhoun and similar local communities.

It appears that now our government is starting to listen. A recent study from Mercatus Center at George Mason University examined this issue in detail to determine if CON was meeting its goals, such as ensuring adequate supply and access to health care, promoting quality, controlling cost and supporting charitable contributions to the community.

The results were clear that communities bound with CON laws saw less hospital beds, less available supply of radiology services and massive migration of health care away from their home counties. When we examine our own county of Orangeburg, we find these results to be a mirror image: massive migration of health care to markets outside of our county, health care expenditures outside our county, and the only failing grade for hospitals in the state by the monopoly health care facility serving our region.

This is further compounded by the fact that competing metropolitan areas have no desire to establish care in our areas because they are already receiving our patients. Although CON was designed to increase access to care in rural and underserved areas, research indicates it may be suppressing and limiting access to care in these areas.

CON limits access to care in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, which forces our citizens to drive great distances in search of health care. Furthermore, data suggests that monopolized health care in a region, like Orangeburg, results in lower quality care and services. This data suggests that those who are against the abolition of CON seem only interested in preventing expansion of health care services outside of their monopoly! This position runs contrary to the mandate of equity in care for all and infers that their interests are either politically or financially motivated.

Certificate of Need states fail to demonstrate the delivery of charity care. A common argument by hospitals is they provide a disproportionate share of charity care for the uninsured or underinsured. In reality, there is no difference in delivery of care to this population in states with or without CON. The data is indisputable and there is no room for alternative interpretation.

This information paired with the fact that hospitals receive state funding specifically to offset this cost has made this a weak and unfounded argument by hospitals. Many private entities delivering health care, such as Ambulatory Surgery facilities, make provisions for delivery of under or uninsured care like hospitals but without additional state funding.

For years, CON has been used to protect the large health care systems with deeper pockets to bury health care expansion through a litany of legal proceedings. Furthermore, these entities delay the expansion or delivery of care often for decades.

A recent audit was demanded by South Carolina senators led by Sen. Wes Climer to examine the economic impact of CON. Additional analysis conducted by an independent foundation determined that CON resulted in over $450 million in lost projects and delivery of health care services in the last three years.

The loss of nearly a half-billion dollars represents a massive failure to materially transform the communities where these projects have been planned. These monopolized entities have sought to use the CON program, often by manipulating the system, and at times even falsifying needs and proforma analysis to their advantage.

They rely on fear and intimidation, arguing that any competition will compromise the care they can deliver. The history of almost all service industry demonstrates that competition is necessary to obtain quality. The mission should have been to deliver the highest possible quality for all. CON programs never did and never will effectively regulate the quality of care.

Recent debate in the S.C. Senate demonstrated the legislative desire to roll back these antiquated and detrimental laws. The Senate has now passed with overwhelming support S.209, a bill fully repealing CON in South Carolina.

It is now in the hands of the S.C. House of Representatives to propel this great state into the 21st century. It is time we put quality health care in front of politics and quit with the senseless monopolies.

It is shameful to know that in an area as underserved and diverse as Orangeburg, there are those who have used the CON process to the detriment of health care expansion in our area. The time will soon come that health care will no longer be restricted. Raise yourself to a higher standard or allow others to deliver the care deserved by the citizens in our area.

Dion L. Franga, M.D., F.A.C.S., R.P.V.I., is an Orangeburg board-certified general surgeon, interventional nephrologist and endovascular surgeon. Franga completed his residency in general surgery at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He received his doctor of medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina and bachelor of science in biology, summa cum laude, from South Carolina State University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0