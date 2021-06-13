COMMENTARY: Go to work for security

Working a job that pays you money is your best assurance for financial security. In 2021 manufacturers, construction, transportation companies and any entity that sells products, drivers and almost all employers are begging for workers.
Many Americans were assisted by the large unemployment payout of the pandemic. This was initially helpful. Many people such as restaurant workers and others lost their jobs. The flush of cash from government kept families fed and financially stable. There has been a downside to this as now manufacturing has slowed down so much that trucks and cars have often been delayed from service because of the stall in manufacturing parts.
From October through March, I waited for a part out of New York for my Ford 150 truck. Finally, it was made and delivered but with this kind of part production, there have been some unhappy car owners.
Many people search for get-rich schemes. The best way to build wealth and financial security is to work 40 to 45 hours a week. Take some of your money and buy food and provide for your family. Pay your utility bills, make your house payment, give some to our local church or charity, make your car payment and put as much of your income as possible into an IRA through your bank, a 401k or a 403 b through where you work. Also buy safe solid stocks that have a long track record of performing well. Money will grow over time if invested wisely.
My church friend, Harold Rice, insisted on putting $6 a month into my Guidestone retirement fund when I was a 17-year-old pastor. He did this every month for about a year or so until I graduated from high school and left the church. I Long forgot about that but started checking into it a couple of years back and discovered that little account has grown to over $53,000.
My salary at the age of 17 was $60 per month. My Guidestone retirement investment was 10% of what I made, which was $6. Both financial figures sound funny and somewhat they were barely enough to buy my gas to the Liberty church in rural Johnson county. Over 35 years that little bit of money, which might have been $100, grew to over $53,000 and is now a nice addition to my retirement portfolio.
The bottom line to that story is that I was performing a service of work that I loved. I received a small amount of compensation and even miniature retirement pay. However, eventually it became something.
Find the best job you can find and work that job. Work as many hours as are available. Negotiate the best pay you can negotiate. Take care of your family and look for every opportunity to save money for down the road.
It starts with doing something. There is a job you can learn. So many are willing to train new employees today. Be willing, be open to learn and in a few months, it may amaze you how well you are doing and how much your money is growing. Go to work. Go somewhere to work. It’s better to go somewhere and find enjoyable work than to sit home in miserable idleness wishing you had pursued the American dream.
Wishing will not get it done for you. You have to go to the opportunities. People all over America have done this during our entire existence and you can benefit your life this way as well.
Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of schools including Georgetown College, and Southern and Lexington seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 12 books including "Uncommon Sense." His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.