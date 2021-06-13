COMMENTARY: Go to work for security

My church friend, Harold Rice, insisted on putting $6 a month into my Guidestone retirement fund when I was a 17-year-old pastor. He did this every month for about a year or so until I graduated from high school and left the church. I Long forgot about that but started checking into it a couple of years back and discovered that little account has grown to over $53,000.

My salary at the age of 17 was $60 per month. My Guidestone retirement investment was 10% of what I made, which was $6. Both financial figures sound funny and somewhat they were barely enough to buy my gas to the Liberty church in rural Johnson county. Over 35 years that little bit of money, which might have been $100, grew to over $53,000 and is now a nice addition to my retirement portfolio.

The bottom line to that story is that I was performing a service of work that I loved. I received a small amount of compensation and even miniature retirement pay. However, eventually it became something.

Find the best job you can find and work that job. Work as many hours as are available. Negotiate the best pay you can negotiate. Take care of your family and look for every opportunity to save money for down the road.