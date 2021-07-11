COMMENTARY: Giving trust a try

The left wing of the Democratic Party is hardly more supportive, viewing the GOP as morally flawed enemies who will never negotiate sincerely. Biden acknowledged -- and rebuked -- this sentiment after reaching the infrastructure deal, saying: "I know there are some in my party who discouraged me from seeking agreement with our Republican colleagues -- who said that we should go bigger and go alone. To them, I say this: I've already shown in my young presidency I'm prepared to move the country forward. ... We can find common ground."

Common ground. Now there's a concept. And the best place to start looking for it is infrastructure spending. After all, Republicans also drive on bumpy roads, drink from rusty pipes and desire better broadband connections in rural areas.

Moreover, as a Georgetown University study showed, almost 90% of the construction jobs created by the legislation would go to workers without a college degree, and those workers form a growing segment of the Republican base. Trump actually edged out Biden among voters with only a high school diploma, while Biden won college grads by 12 points.