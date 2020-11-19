COMMENTARY: Gettysburg Address in 2020

Lincoln was fiercely dedicated to the principles in the Declaration of Independence — that we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

In his speech, Lincoln redefined the war from a fight for the Union to a fight for both Union and freedom for millions of slaves. He called for a rededication to our founding principles — as he put it, a “new birth of freedom.”

For Lincoln, the implications of the war went even further than freeing American slaves, farther than the United States.

He knew that in 1863, the country was still less than 100 years old. The idea of democracy was still very much an unproven experiment, and it was being put to a hard test.

Lincoln also knew that for most of history, the vast majority of people had lived without much freedom, under the thumbs of kings, emperors and tyrants.

The world had been waiting for centuries for a country like the United States, a country conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all are created equal. The eyes of the world were on America and its war, waiting to see what would happen.