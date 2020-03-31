COMMENTARY: Getting through crisis

The last few weeks have been quite busy for many of us with emergency response duties. Having served for the past few years as the senior federal Army officer under NORTHCOM to South Carolina for emergency preparedness/response, I thought I had seen it all. The "Thousand Year Flood" of 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Florence and the flooding crisis in 2018, then Hurricane Dorian this past year.
The coronavirus is an emergency that truly tests all of our systems and challenges all Americans in unique ways. Normally, a single state or small group of states will face an event like a Hurricane or earthquake and the nation can surge people and resources for a short period of time. Then we go back to normal. In this crisis, all Americans are in some way affected and the end point of the crisis is at a seemingly undetermined end point in the future. This requires a certain mindset to get through it, and that is the purpose of this article.
One thing I want to make clear: This is not medical advice. There are plenty of medical experts providing advice on everything from avoiding the virus through social distancing, to determining and handling symptoms. What seems to be lacking right now is some solid advice about the developing and keeping the right mental attitude for getting through this virus. A great deal is out of the control of individual Americans: how long they will be forced to stay at home, where the virus will break out in large numbers of infected, the economy. The chance of infection and serious illness or worse are realities for all Americans. This is about getting through this current crisis, including the unknowns of the crisis, by keeping the right mental attitude.
Many others have had their own experiences in crisis management, but I lean on my own experiences, not only handling the events mentioned over the past few years, but experiences with deployments and combat in the military over 30 years of Infantry officer service. I have found these to be my key in getting through, and more importantly influencing those around me in getting through the dark times.
First, when a major crisis hits, it's critical to quickly accept the situation "as is" (the things that cannot be changed), and don't waste emotional energy worrying about what cannot be changed. What can suck energy and drive a group to despair is the incessant focus on what's lost. In this case, many life events like graduations, weddings, etc. had to be canceled or put off. Many businesses have had to close down. Many have lost jobs and are uncertain about income.
The things that are lost should be accepted as quickly as possible, with the idea of making up in the future. Don't allow "energy vampires" to lament the unchangeable and give a "doom and gloom" attitude about the present or future situations. Everyone is facing the same challenges and should follow the social-distancing advice that has become ubiquitous. Attitude is contagious, positive or negative. Be positive, and demand it of those around you. This goes beyond the mental into the physical, as despair and depression have physical consequences.
Next, set your new routine and accept it for the foreseeable future. Whether that be a routine at home practicing social distancing or a routine in which essential work is done with the various restrictions. Routines help prevent unnecessary stress. At the same time, be flexible to changes without panic or surprise. Be prepared for changes while keeping routines being developed.
Continue a physical workout routine during the crisis. I cannot stress this enough. Exercise allows for a needed escape, particularly for those who are dealing with the crisis in a response role, like medical staff or EMS or law enforcement or military. Exercise will not only keep you in shape but actually helps lower stress levels and keep balance and perspective. Importantly for facing the virus, exercise will lead to positive effects on your immune system. Working out relieves stress and keeps you on a routine.
Mental attitude is everything. While being sober about the realities of the situation, it's critical to have the mindset that this will pass. One way to help is in staying busy in the crisis. One blessing I found as a military leader on deployments was that I was usually too busy to obsess about the dangers or harsh circumstances. I particularly found this a blessing in Ranger school and combat deployment: usually too busy to think about the hunger, sleep, etc. and learned the importance of staying active/busy. Even in quarantine, stay busy to keep negative thoughts away.
It is critical that during a crisis, leaders keep their cool. Encourage those around you to keep an optimistic "can do" attitude. Pessimism and fear are contagious. So is courage and optimism. Attitude can make or break any group of people, and during a crisis it's important to keep and demand a good attitude. At the same time, keeping a sense of humor can also go a long way in keeping stress down and keeping perspective.
Lastly, but most important, turn to God during this time. The knowledge of his sovereignty is the ultimate antidote to fear and stress. As he tells us in the Sermon on the Mount, "be anxious for nothing." Rely on his providence. I personally saw so many in war reach a peace that could not be understood during peace. They reached it through faith in God. In the end, he wins, and is always in control. Not only does prayer work, but it helps keep everything in perspective.
BOTTOM LINE: We're going to get through this, and come out stronger on the other side with the right attitude. Spending time in prayer and with family will bring some rays of light and even some fond memories.
God Bless America.
Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”
