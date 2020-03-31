COMMENTARY: Getting through crisis

The last few weeks have been quite busy for many of us with emergency response duties. Having served for the past few years as the senior federal Army officer under NORTHCOM to South Carolina for emergency preparedness/response, I thought I had seen it all. The "Thousand Year Flood" of 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Florence and the flooding crisis in 2018, then Hurricane Dorian this past year.

The coronavirus is an emergency that truly tests all of our systems and challenges all Americans in unique ways. Normally, a single state or small group of states will face an event like a Hurricane or earthquake and the nation can surge people and resources for a short period of time. Then we go back to normal. In this crisis, all Americans are in some way affected and the end point of the crisis is at a seemingly undetermined end point in the future. This requires a certain mindset to get through it, and that is the purpose of this article.