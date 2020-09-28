COMMENTARY: Get facts straight on Trump

In his op-ed of Sept. 20, Llewelyn King describes President Donald Trump as a risible opponent who is, among other things, a climate change-doubting, class-dividing, race-baiting, immigrant-bashing, law-bending, treaty-tearing, dictator-loving, truth-challenged and a dissembling incompetent.
Wow! One can readily conclude that King does not think very highly of our president.
The president is a climate change denier. He has said so on several occasions. His views are shared by many respected scientists.
School may still be out on climate change, but when has he been guilty of class-dividing? Of race-baiting? Of immigrant-bashing (is it immigrant bashing to point out the crimes committed by those who entered our nation illegally?)
And what laws has President Trump bent? Because he traveled to Russia, China and North Korea and engaged in discourse, which went a long way toward reducing tensions between our nation and the aforementioned countries, is that what you term as dictator-loving?
Frankly, I am pleased that he seeks to reduce international tension. You label him a dissembling incompetent yet he has some remarkable accomplishments. All manifest his desire to keep America safe by diplomatic efforts as well as exercising deterrence through strength.
This “ dissembling incompetent” has MANY positive accomplishments, all of which have made America safer while enhancing our image worldwide.
His goal of attacking endless wars with the goal of ending our involvement in the middle wars is admirable.
His business acumen has resulted in saving literally billions of dollars vis-à-vis pressuring NATO countries to ante up their agreed amount of monetary contributions.
His ability to read proposed contracts and challenge fine print and recognize hidden costs has saved over $1.2 billion on the next generation of Air Force One.
His close ties with Japan’s premier resulted in five additional auto factories being opened in our nation; being instrumental in establishing trade relations with Israel and two Arabian Gulf States plus negotiating with Saudi Arabia to allow Israeli airlines to overfly Saudi territory.
These are historic accomplishments and are far flung from the innuendos of being termed a dissembling incompetent.
So Mr. King, you can use name calling to your hearts content but before you do so again, please do some research to support your position.
Jay Pearson is from Orangeburg.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!