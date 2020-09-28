COMMENTARY: Get facts straight on Trump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his op-ed of Sept. 20, Llewelyn King describes President Donald Trump as a risible opponent who is, among other things, a climate change-doubting, class-dividing, race-baiting, immigrant-bashing, law-bending, treaty-tearing, dictator-loving, truth-challenged and a dissembling incompetent.

Wow! One can readily conclude that King does not think very highly of our president.

The president is a climate change denier. He has said so on several occasions. His views are shared by many respected scientists.

School may still be out on climate change, but when has he been guilty of class-dividing? Of race-baiting? Of immigrant-bashing (is it immigrant bashing to point out the crimes committed by those who entered our nation illegally?)

And what laws has President Trump bent? Because he traveled to Russia, China and North Korea and engaged in discourse, which went a long way toward reducing tensions between our nation and the aforementioned countries, is that what you term as dictator-loving?

Frankly, I am pleased that he seeks to reduce international tension. You label him a dissembling incompetent yet he has some remarkable accomplishments. All manifest his desire to keep America safe by diplomatic efforts as well as exercising deterrence through strength.