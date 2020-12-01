COMMENTARY: Georgia on their minds?

Powell finally went too far. She was accusing Georgia's top officials of bribery, but would not offer any evidence other than she had "been told" there was evidence. Within 24 hours, the Trump legal team sent out this brief press release: "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity."

Powell was out, although she can certainly continue to act on her own, as another pro-Trump lawyer, Georgia's Lin Wood, is doing. But where that leaves her theory and vow to "blow up" Georgia is unclear.

Speaking of Georgia, Powell's antics on behalf of the president's team threatened to roil and divide Republicans in the state that is vitally important to the GOP right now. Georgia means everything. Its two Senate runoff races on Jan. 5 will determine who will control the Senate in the first two years of the Biden presidency. If Republicans control the Senate, they can stop Biden's agenda cold and, in the process, preserve some of Trump's legacy. If Democrats win the Senate, with their narrow control of the House, there are almost no limits on what they can do.