COMMENTARY: Generational gun violence

The Inquirer published a masterful package of stories, graphics and charts that documented the violent history of 57 blocks in the city. And you know if these Blocks of Violence are true for Philadelphia, the same damn well can be said of every major U.S. city.

The Inquirer wrote, “In the 1930s, the federal government oversaw the creation of racist appraisal maps that deemed sections of cities as ‘hazardous’ or ‘declining’ based primarily on the presence of communities of color. Residents of these ‘redlined’ neighborhoods had limited access to mortgages, which led to disinvestment and poverty in black and Latino neighborhoods.”

Also, call it generational decay.

However, is there more to the story?

Such as something about personal responsibility, something most Black leaders don’t openly discuss in public settings.

But Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee went there in July, voicing concerns during a fiery, seven-minute diatribe that many leaders likely would love to say publicly but don’t out of fear of critics of law enforcement, such as Black Lives Matter.