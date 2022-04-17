COMMENTARY: Gender transitioning unreasonable

What is reasonable? Is it reasonable to help children as young as 5 years old transition their gender based on how they feel about themselves? That’s a question that has lit up the virtual "talkisphere" the past few weeks.

Some school districts and states have been teaching gender differences to very young elementary children. Florida recently passed a law prohibiting such sex education in grades K-3.

New Jersey rolled out its new “gender identity” curricula for first and second-grade students this fall. One lesson plan for second-graders teaches children to identify at least four body parts from female and male reproductive organs. A prospective lesson plan for first-graders asks students what gender they “feel” they are, and teaches they might be a little bit of both genders.

Permanently transitioning a person’s gender for life is certainly a big deal. Giving a parent or a caretaker authority to transition a prepubescent child’s gender for life is an even bigger deal. How does such a change affect a person? We have little if any definitive answers to how such a change may affect a person over a lifetime. Nevertheless many activists, pundits, and politicians boldly agree gender change promotes good and positive mental health “for the children.”

Gender transitioning at any age has leapfrogged well beyond any diagnosis of mental disorders. Education about gender transitioning is now in the hands of governing authorities from local school boards to state legislatures to federal bureaucracies, and will likely be decided by judges who are ill-equipped to rule on matters of biology. Elections have consequences.

Closer to home, activists have infiltrated our schools teaching children about gender differences and “feelings” that sometimes contradict what parents say. Woke folks contend that teachers are experts in these matters and should have the freedom and authority to teach children what they need to know in times of misinformation particularly about values and ... (shudder) morals. Who knows best what children need to learn? Well educated and degreed professional teachers, or parents who struggle with new math?

Niche educational companies help teachers across the board by supplying cartoons developed by curriculum specialists for K-3 classrooms to raise and answer interesting questions about our bodies and feelings. Search the Internet for companies like AMAZE.org to see actual videos teaching children about sex.

Of course news media label parents’ concerns over exposing K-3 children to explicit sexual content as far right-wing conspiracies spun by white supremacist racists hellbent on returning America to the 1950s. They say parents are the problem, and that so called traditional American values are nothing more than wishful thinking about how things used to be.

The Biden administration and their woke partners in Congress, the federal bureaucracy, academia, and the media have sailed far beyond the extreme LEFT, broadcasting their idyllic views of life in America as they believe it should be, beginning with freedom to become anything that makes us feel good.

Make no mistake, gender transitioning is a dangerous biological experiment based on a patient’s feelings and not on biological science. Its very premise is a lie. Neither XX nor XY chromosomes can be changed via surgery or hormone treatments. Gender transitioning is nothing less than physical abuse dressed up in woke ideology. Gender transitioning is not reasonable.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

