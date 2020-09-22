COMMENTARY: 'Game’ protects consumer

ORS will review the data submitted to justify the rate increase. The agency will not only look at allowable expenses (i.e. storm damage, transmission line repairs, operational expenses, etc.), but it will also search for any unallowable expenses.

What would be an unallowable expense?

Two notable examples in a past SCE&G rate filing were charges for Zumba classes for employees and $50 drinks for board members at a high-end restaurant, just two of the more objectionable examples of the $1.4 million in unallowable expenses ORS found that year.

Clearly the regulatory game has been akin to a game of hide and seek. The utility might want to charge the customers for nonservice-related expenses or bad decisions that cost the company money. ORS combs through the voluminous documentation and flags what should not be passed on to the customers.

One of the unallowable expenses in this Dominion filing that ORS will be looking for is any attempt by the utility to try make the customers pay for the SCE&G nuclear debt, $2.7 billion, which Dominion promised not to charge to customers. I have full confidence ORS will uncover any such effort.

Who pays for the unallowable expenses uncovered by ORS? The shareholders of the company.