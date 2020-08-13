COMMENTARY: Gaffes speak volumes

Last week, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice poked at the belly of liberals and Democrats with this observation: “I don’t really care if we’re colorblind, but I would like to get to the place that when you see somebody who is Black, you don’t have preconceived notions of what they’re capable of, who they are — by the way, what they think, which is I think a problem of the left. You look at somebody who’s black and you think you know what they think, or you at least think you know what they ought to think.”