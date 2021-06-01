COMMENTARY: From crisis to control

Apparently, all the kerfuffle over wearing masks was due to experts and authorities following political science, not medical science.

Paul E. Alexander wrote a compelling article, “Masking: A Careful Review of the Evidence,” Feb. 11, in the American Institute for Economic Research, documenting research findings from 2020 that proved neither surgical nor cloth masks were effective in preventing the spread of COVID, but also that masks endangered those wearing them.

To be sure, no one is denying how infectious and deadly the coronavirus has been. Too many of us have lost dear friends and family members to this virus. But we should learn a valuable lesson from politically motivated media and authorities who perpetrate crises of fear. Make no mistake, these perpetrators of lies intend to create crises among us that divide us into identity groups.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been around for decades but hadn’t gained much following outside progressive academia. The left has been using CRT like a cudgel to beat racism into teachers and school children. The central idea is that skin color determines who we are. The left has already created a racial crisis manipulated with lies and fear. CRT is their “solution” or “mask” to fix the problem.