COMMENTARY: Freeing us from futility

Traditional college students who jump from the high school frying pan right into the university fire, especially far from their home towns, are forced to make similar transitions to new surroundings and routines, as well as new friends and acquaintances. Many questions arise: Now what? Who am I? Is anyone else like me? What do I want to do after college? Campuses are filled with all kinds of identity groups competing for students’ attention.

It’s one thing for a person to try out different groups or organizations, and then choose a path that’s comfortable. It’s quite another to be grouped or organized by one-size-fits-all arbitrators who believe “those people” all share the same experiences and feelings. We know who “those people” are. Mainly, “they” are not us.

In an episode of Star Trek, the crew of the Enterprise discovered a planet with human-like beings whose faces were blue on one side and white on the other. When the captain asked them why they continually argued with one another, one answered, “Can’t you see we’re different? He is blue on his left side and I am blue on my right!”