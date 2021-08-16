COMMENTARY: Freeing us from futility

Why is everyone so divided? Why is common accord, much less peace so elusive? The world is divided into nations, and nations are divided by their own citizens. Why are life and living so seemingly futile? We all share common needs as well as common interests.
Last spring Columbia University announced six “Multicultural Graduation Celebrations” separated by categories of Black, Asian, Native, “Latinx,” “LGBTQIS+,” and “first generation and/or low-income.” These were separate events from a university-wide graduation ceremony.
Columbia was not the first university nor the only university to accommodate identity groups’ requests for separate celebrations. Harvard, University of Portland, and Chapman University all held graduation celebrations for multiple identity groups.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been taught in our schools for years, but has drawn more attention this past year. Parents have been actively learning what their children are being taught, and becoming outraged and organized to remove this radical theory from their children’s curricula. CRT has roots in Marxism, and similarly divides the human race into identity groups. Marx focused on classes of people. CRT focuses on race and gender identities.
Those of a certain age grew up under separate-but-equal segregation. In America, that changed in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Those who lived the transition, particularly in the South, have much different perspectives of race and culture than most of the rest of the population, which has merely read opinionated accounts of what happened. Why are younger generations so eager to separate into racial, gender or other identity groups to celebrate an event like graduation?
Traditional college students who jump from the high school frying pan right into the university fire, especially far from their home towns, are forced to make similar transitions to new surroundings and routines, as well as new friends and acquaintances. Many questions arise: Now what? Who am I? Is anyone else like me? What do I want to do after college? Campuses are filled with all kinds of identity groups competing for students’ attention.
It’s one thing for a person to try out different groups or organizations, and then choose a path that’s comfortable. It’s quite another to be grouped or organized by one-size-fits-all arbitrators who believe “those people” all share the same experiences and feelings. We know who “those people” are. Mainly, “they” are not us.
In an episode of Star Trek, the crew of the Enterprise discovered a planet with human-like beings whose faces were blue on one side and white on the other. When the captain asked them why they continually argued with one another, one answered, “Can’t you see we’re different? He is blue on his left side and I am blue on my right!”
Those who have lived long enough realize the whole human race is corrupt, hellbent on self-destruction. The Bible says it this way: “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” In our corrupt condition, the only thing that has ever united us is a common enemy. Unfortunately, the world has no common enemy big enough to unite us, not even the pandemic.
Thankfully, One has promised to return, end all conflicts in the world, and redeem the whole creation from the futility He imposed. (Romans 8:20-21) Come quickly, Lord Jesus!
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.