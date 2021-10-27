COMMENTARY: Freedom to vote a must

As Leah Alden, deputy director of litigation at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund says, “You can do all of the voting, but if people have manipulated the line so that your vote effectively doesn’t matter, then how do you get better schools, better roads, better health care, criminal justice reform? Maps can be drawn to either aid communities of color to have a voice, or designed to drown them out.”

We know that voters favor candidates who support policies like paid leave, access to reproductive health, LGBTQIA+ rights, and other vital issues. But partisan gerrymandering and restrictive voting laws stack the deck against democracy, even as the electorate grows more diverse.

The 2020 Census showed that for the first time in history, people of color accounted for all of the country’s population growth. In recent years, suburbs have been transformed from the overwhelmingly white communities that fled big cities after World War II to now include growing Black, Latinx and Asian households.