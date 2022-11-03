COMMENTARY: Freedom of speech not loser

America is a fighting nation. Candidates promise to fight for constituents. Lawyers promise to fight for clients. Whole organizations have been created to fight for or against whatever. We fight for some things, and we fight against other things. Why? We fight to win!

In politics and culture wars, one side always fights against labels. People fight against racism, hate, and violence. Wouldn’t it be better for all of us to fight for unity, harmony, and peace? Common sense tells us fighting will never end racism, hate, or violence. Fighting is the fire that keeps racism, hate and violence burning.

Teaching public speaking, I love our lesson on “mindedness” every semester in which I ask students how many are open minded. Normally nearly every student will raise his or her hand. Then I ask how many are close minded. Normally none or one or two will raise their hands while their classmates look on with curiosity.

Probing deeper, I ask whether students are absolutely convinced about something they believe that they would never stop believing. Then the students begin to think, the very thing I was trying to get them to do. As they dig into their beliefs, they begin to see a number of things they are 100% sure about. As they name their beliefs, they realize everyone is close minded about some things.

Each of us has the power to change some things. We also have opportunities to influence some things for better or worse, but sometimes we have no power or influence over things we would like to change.

Way out here in the real world most of us have learned to flock together with birds of the same feathers. We still face disagreements and confrontations, but with enough practice we can learn to manage our reactions and build realistic expectations. Few if any politicians or culture warriors project such a lifestyle. Fear or hate has closed their minds to the extent they continually fight a mirror image of themselves.

Social media have hardened people’s positions. Social media are driven by algorithms that censor some voices while amplifying others. This year’s midterm elections will not likely have the impact on American lives that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter will have. Twitter’s algorithms have amplified woke voices from the LEFT, and smothered or even censored voices from the right.

Musk bought Twitter last week setting off a firestorm of protests from major news outlets including: Los Angeles Times, NBC News, The Hill, HuffPost, Fortune, CNN, MSN News, USA Today, and TheStreet.com. These are the first nine items in a Google search for “Musk Twitter.” These news sources lean dramatically to the LEFT, and evidently believe Twitter under Musk will have adverse consequences for their “news” businesses.

Many hope Musk will tilt the platform back toward the political and cultural center, which would be a radical change. After being a major driving force for the LEFT since its inception, Twitter could level the playing field and offer users a more balanced field of opinions.

We have been overwhelmed with information for decades. That’s not nearly as frightening as being overwhelmed with information from only one point of view. Freedom of speech is foundational for moderating discourse in a multicultural nation. No one loses when everyone is free to speak.