COMMENTARY: Freedom is too important

As Democrats have come to terms with polls (showing their radical progressive policies are in opposition with most Americans and they are about to get crushed in the midterm elections), rebranding is the priority.

As part of an attempted rebrand, they are now trying to turn from the blue state lockdowns and mandates, censorship of conservative speech and Biden administration hyper-regulations of the past few years. They are now claiming the “freedom” mantel from Republicans.

Quite ironic, as only months ago Democrats had criticized use of the world “liberty” by Republicans as being “MAGA” and even racist. This is clearly not a change of heart, but pure electoral politics.

From The Washington Post: “Anat Shenker-Osoria, a liberal communications consultant, said Democrats can’t politically afford to give away the concept (of freedom). In her research, she’s found that “freedom is the top value Americans associate with this country across race, gender, and geographical lines.”

While it’s heartening to see the Democrats wake up to this reality about freedom, their understanding of freedom is not what most middle-class Americans would recognize. Let me explain.

First, it is critical to understand the importance of freedom as the unifier of Americans as a distinct people. We are a nation of immigrants, without the same kind of ethnic and racial unifying characteristics of most countries throughout the world.

Freedom has held Americans together from the foundation of the nation, as we proclaimed freedom as our top value in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evidence, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among those rights are life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness."

The primary job of government is to protect our freedom. When I deployed to combat, my personal motivation to put my life on the line was the protection of freedom. As a general officer told a group of us going to Afghanistan, “man has a duty to die free.” Such a true statement! Freedom is worth fighting for and dying for as life means nothing without it. The Republican Creed concludes with “I am a free America.”

While the Democratic leadership can attempt to pivot to this new “branding,” they just don’t get what freedom means. The former White House communications director (under President Barack Obama), Dan Pfeiffer, provided Democrat leaders a “freedom” policy plan, called “American Freedom Agenda.”

Pfeiffer noted internal party polling showing freedom “is a powerfully persuasive message” and so they must adapt to survive. Unfortunately, many of the so-called “freedoms” Pfeiffer advocates are anything but freedom.

According to Pfeiffer, a $15 minimum wage, paid family leave, immigration reform and spending to stop climate change are alleged American “freedoms."

Further, enhanced background checks and “an assault weapons ban” become “personal freedom,” according to Democratic elites. Pfeiffer even goes so far as to claim “DC Statehood” and Democrat “voting rights legislation” are freedom.

Of course, we all know government flexing its coercive power in regulations is the antithesis of freedom. Certainly, infringing on the right to bear arms (in direct opposition to the 2nd Amendment) is the opposite of freedom.

Creation of dependency on government programs may feel good for a time, but it's similar to calling a prison freedom for providing free food and shelter. George Orwell’s “1984” and “Animal Farm” don’t hold a candle to this kind of distortion of word meaning.

The bottom line is that Democrats are just repackaging their political big government and progressive social policy under the word “freedom” because they learned most Americans love freedom. Ironically, of all the freedoms under attack in America, the greatest danger comes with the ongoing attack against freedoms of speech and the press (conservative press).

Among conservatives, the growing progressive attempts to censor free speech are most disturbing. Think of the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal story by big tech, media, and evidence from whistleblowers of FBI collusion in censorship.

The suppression of conservative speech on university campuses. The “canceling” of Americans in public and private life due to failing to follow progressive demands on speech (like demanding agreement that men can get pregnant and such absurdities). The increasing attacks on the freedom of religion, and particularly orthodox Christianity that doesn’t comport with progressive ideology.

None of this is part of the Democrats' plans for “freedom,” while they grow government, a green agenda and destroy the Second Amendment in their quest for “freedom."

As the Democratic leadership realizes, Americans do hold freedom as a top American value. Repackaging Democrat big government progressive ideology under the word freedom doesn’t make it true. Americans aren’t stupid.

Democrats need to get back to their traditional liberalism, which previously included valuing freedom of speech and even the right to bear arms. Without agreement and unity on the concept of freedom, America ceases to be a nation in the truest sense of the world.

Let’s get back to being one nation, under God, and most importantly the land of the free.