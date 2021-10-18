COMMENTARY: Freedom from political mandates

According to the latest numbers, the U.S. has had 45,184,449 COVID cases and 733,068 COVID deaths to date. That means 44,451,381 have survived COVID and have as much as 27 times more immunity against the virus than those who are fully vaccinated based on data from several recent studies. Why mandate vaccines for these folks?

CDC data show children under 18 have a 99.998% COVID-19 recovery rate with no treatment, as well as a fractional rate of infection compared with adults. One distinguished epidemiologist noted, “There is a 1,000-fold difference in risk between children and older adults; 16-year-old Suzie who is in good health is not at the same risk of illness as 85-year-old grandma who had two to three medical conditions.”

On the other hand, one researcher in England noted that a 56% increase in the number of deaths of 15 to 19-year-olds from 2020 to 2021 coincided with vaccination rates in the same age group. There was no similar rise in children 1-14 who were not vaccinated. COVID was not the cause of the increase since only nine died with COVID. Studies show the vaccines sometimes cause rare, serious side-effects in teens, especially myocarditis, i.e. heart inflammation. Nine times as many 15 to 19-year-olds died after taking vaccines than died of Covid.