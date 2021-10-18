COMMENTARY: Freedom from political mandates

Dr. Paul Elias Alexander wrote, “Twenty Steps to End the Madness,” in the Brownstone Institute last month.
He began, “Lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates, and all of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictive policies societies were subjected to over the last 18 to 19 months have all failed catastrophically. Governments did devastating things to their societies with illogical, unscientific, and unsound policies that will take decades to recover from. The costs have been staggering in terms of damage to mental health of populations, the consequential rise in hunger and poverty, the crushing effects on economies, the loss of education, escalated costs to healthcare and the delayed and cancelled care for non-COVID illnesses, and the impact on crime. Tens if not hundreds of thousands (and potentially millions) were denied treatment for other medical conditions.”
More and more research scientists, physicians and health care professionals are beginning to step up to demand governments stop interfering with health care at local levels via ill-advised one-size-fits-all government lockdowns and mandates on masks and vaccines. Health professionals must have the freedom to practice medicine with their own patients according to their own knowledge and expertise. Patients should have the freedom to receive the best treatments available without political intervention.
How precious is freedom today in America? Announcing new mandates forcing citizens to take vaccines, President Joe Biden said, “This is not about freedom. ... ” On the contrary Mr. President, the mandates are about forcing citizens to lose jobs or compromise their own health or personal beliefs over your deeply flawed political ideology.
According to the latest numbers, the U.S. has had 45,184,449 COVID cases and 733,068 COVID deaths to date. That means 44,451,381 have survived COVID and have as much as 27 times more immunity against the virus than those who are fully vaccinated based on data from several recent studies. Why mandate vaccines for these folks?
CDC data show children under 18 have a 99.998% COVID-19 recovery rate with no treatment, as well as a fractional rate of infection compared with adults. One distinguished epidemiologist noted, “There is a 1,000-fold difference in risk between children and older adults; 16-year-old Suzie who is in good health is not at the same risk of illness as 85-year-old grandma who had two to three medical conditions.”
On the other hand, one researcher in England noted that a 56% increase in the number of deaths of 15 to 19-year-olds from 2020 to 2021 coincided with vaccination rates in the same age group. There was no similar rise in children 1-14 who were not vaccinated. COVID was not the cause of the increase since only nine died with COVID. Studies show the vaccines sometimes cause rare, serious side-effects in teens, especially myocarditis, i.e. heart inflammation. Nine times as many 15 to 19-year-olds died after taking vaccines than died of Covid.
Still Biden, the media, and the woke left insist “everyone” must be vaccinated, even the children. They are not following medical science. They are practicing political science and endangering the health of our children.
COVID-19 like other SARS-CoV-2 related viruses is not going away. While we must continue to protect the most vulnerable among us, the rest of us need freedom from political “health care” mandates and restrictions on viable treatments.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.