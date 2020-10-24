COMMENTARY: Forgotten Hugo memories

With the hurricane season still active until the end of November, we all probably have memories of how some of the past storms affected us. If you were living in this area in September 1989, you surely remember the infamous Hurricane Hugo.
It made a difference in the South Carolina Lowcountry that lasted for years. Now, I have to qualify these memories that follow: We were not here! We were in Europe in the middle of a long-planned trip to travel in several countries. This storm was not even a blip off the coast of Africa when we left.
Television reporters in Europe were not very concerned with weather in the United States, and sometimes we couldn’t even understand their language. Remember, back then, there were no international cellphones. So, we had no idea a Category 5 hurricane was approaching the South Carolina coast.
Because of that, we were dumbstruck when, shortly after we got in our hotel room one evening, we had a phone call from our oldest son. We had left him in our house alone. He told us of the impending storm and said that 17 people from Charleston were now there with him, waiting for the storm to make landfall in their city that night!! He said he would call us again as soon as he could. So, these memories come from those who were huddled in our house or from things we heard and saw after we got back.
When he was able to find a working phone after the storm, he called again and told us of the destruction that was everywhere in the area. Charlie was ready to book a flight home right then! He felt like he was needed on the farm.
I’ll never forget Brad’s words. He said, “Daddy, don’t come. You’ll be just another mouth to feed. And I promise you, it will not all be cleaned up before you get back.” He was right. Six months later, there were still houses and other buildings in lower South Carolina with tarps covering their roofs.
By the time we arrived home over a week later, all of the people who stayed here had been able to return to Charleston. Well, all except one. He fell and broke his knee as he was packing the car to go back. So, he was recovering from surgery in the Regional Medical Center.
And once again, only Brad was in our house. The freezer was almost bare, since, using our grill and gas stove, they had cooked most of the food that had been in it. In addition to feeding the crowd here, they shared some with others nearby.
One who came inland to find refuge here wrote to tell us how each of our three sons took care of things in our absence. She said one was the organizer. He assigned rooms and bathrooms to all of the “guests” and made decisions about meals. He also bought a generator when a neighbor drove to a state inland to buy several.
Another son was the “cleaner-upper.” He got the able-bodied out the morning after the storm passed, and they helped him remove a tree from our roof as well as piles and piles of debris that were everywhere.
And one was the documenter. At that time, we had a video camera ... one of those big things that had a battery much larger than any entire camera now. Through his efforts, we were able to see just what all they had faced -- and also hear the sounds of the storm. Plus, he took part in the cooking and cleanup and filled in wherever he was needed. His wife and toddler son left Charleston earlier than he was able to, and they were in Columbia with her parents.
As I decided to write this, I contacted some of those who were here then to ask them again of their special memories. Though you would think I might have heard all of their stories by now, I learned some things I’d never known before.
I found out that the morning after the storm, the first ones up ate ice cream for breakfast, since they knew that would soon melt. I never knew before this month that one nephew spent part of that night curled up underneath my piano.
Other memories they shared: Prior to the storm, they filled three bathtubs with water to boil for drinking or use for cooking. After the power went out, they also brought buckets full of water inside from a deep canal near our house where water drained from the highway to eventually flow into Providence Swamp. This was used to flush the commodes.
My niece had a 6-month old baby and a 2-year old son with her. Her husband was in the Navy, and his crew had been sent to take their submarine out to sea.
One person here had been on call at MUSC for 48 hours by the time she got here, because they had been making preparations for the storm. She fell asleep very soon after grabbing a bite to eat and almost slept through the entire storm. Her husband woke her in the middle of the night because he thought she would want to have some memory of the sound of the winds.
Among those camping at our house were an engineer and several doctors. They spent the day-after using duct tape and our blown-away storm windows to fashion windshields to replace those that had been smashed. To explain, at that time, our storm windows were made of a flexible Plexiglas-type material and were attached to the windows with a magnetic strip. They didn’t stand a chance as Hugo tore them away and flung them in many directions, but they were still usable for other things. When these windshields were later replaced by professionals, the installers marveled at the job they had done!
Due to their specific responsibilities, two of the doctors here felt compelled to get back to MUSC as soon as possible, to relieve those who had been there with patients since the night of the storm. They were able to do that only because they were led by National Guard units that came down Old State Road on their way to Charleston. That group was responsible for clearing the road as they went.
The two from here were driving behind them in one of the cars with a storm-window windshield. This was not a speedy trip. They stopped when the crew stopped to cut trees from the highway, and they were ready to follow again until they got to the next obstacle. So, their car was one of the first actually allowed back into the City of Charleston. And they were able to get to the hospital! They parked where they could and waded through storm water. Water was still standing inside the hospital.
The doctors and nurses there were overjoyed to see them. Looking out of the hospital windows, the area resembled a war zone, and they wondered who might have been able to survive. These staff members who stayed with the patients had gotten hospital ID bracelets and put on their own arms, so they could be identified if they did not survive the storm.
When there were no more bracelets, some used toe tags from the morgue as their form of ID. These heroes watched as windows blew out of the top floors of the hospital, and at one point, adult patients from the Palmetto Pavilion were brought to an area of the connecting Children’s Hospital where the staff felt they would be safer. There, beds in the hall were alternated, two beds foot-to-foot, with an adult in one and a child in the other. There were stories of these bed partners comforting each other during the most frightening hours.
One couple staying here owned a cottage at Folly Beach. When they were able to get back to the island, they found that part of the house next door had washed onto their deck. In their downstairs apartment, everything, including the refrigerator, had washed right out of the back windows. The palm trees in front of their home looked nude since over six feet of sand from around them had washed away. This sand entirely covered the streets and yards behind their house. Only two houses remained standing in their block. Some were totally washed into the ocean, never to be seen again. Parts of others were found in various places along the beach. However, over the months afterward, their house was repaired and they have been able to enjoy it for 31 years more.
In addition to major damage to buildings and homes in the Lowcountry area (including our community), many here were without power for up to three weeks, and even longer in some remote areas. In most cases, farm animals fared better than humans. But they had to be fed every day.
The forests were a mangle of twisted trees. For many months, loggers worked constantly to salvage as much of the timber as possible. In other places, the trees were left to rot and reseed, or they had to be cleared so the area could be replanted again.
In a pecan orchard near here, forked limbs were cut from chinaberry trees and used to prop up the young nut trees that had been blown over. Most survived to produce pecans for quite a few more years.
These memories were all passed to me from those who experienced it and told me about it. If you were around then, you have your own memories. Share them with your children or other family members. Some of them may never have heard of the terror you faced that night or the economic cost of the storm.
While we are prone to talk about weather in terms of how well we like it (or more often, how much we DON’T like it), the force of it can produce dangers that can cause long lasting effects. Never underestimate the strength of nature.
