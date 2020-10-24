COMMENTARY: Forgotten Hugo memories

One person here had been on call at MUSC for 48 hours by the time she got here, because they had been making preparations for the storm. She fell asleep very soon after grabbing a bite to eat and almost slept through the entire storm. Her husband woke her in the middle of the night because he thought she would want to have some memory of the sound of the winds.

Among those camping at our house were an engineer and several doctors. They spent the day-after using duct tape and our blown-away storm windows to fashion windshields to replace those that had been smashed. To explain, at that time, our storm windows were made of a flexible Plexiglas-type material and were attached to the windows with a magnetic strip. They didn’t stand a chance as Hugo tore them away and flung them in many directions, but they were still usable for other things. When these windshields were later replaced by professionals, the installers marveled at the job they had done!

Due to their specific responsibilities, two of the doctors here felt compelled to get back to MUSC as soon as possible, to relieve those who had been there with patients since the night of the storm. They were able to do that only because they were led by National Guard units that came down Old State Road on their way to Charleston. That group was responsible for clearing the road as they went.