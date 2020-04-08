COMMENTARY: For the sake of his love

Friends asked whether God sent this pandemic. I don’t know. God sent his Son, the Lord Jesus Christ to the world. Palm Sunday marks the day Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey while the masses sang praises and hosanna to God. Resurrection Sunday marks the day Jesus arose from the tomb after dying for all of mankind’s sins. In between those two Sundays a wave of change swept over the people in Jerusalem when the same people who had celebrated Jesus’ coming the first Sunday began calling for his crucifixion five days later.
We all love to play the blame game, because we’re all smitten with self-righteousness. After Adam chose to eat the fruit, God asked him what he had done. Adam blamed the woman whom God had given him. God asked the woman, and she blamed the serpent who had deceived her. Who opened Pandora’s box?
Who’s to blame for the pandemic? Who’s to blame for Christ’s death? The answer may astound you. Jesus said no man had the power to kill him, but that he would willingly lay down his own life for the sake of mankind. In that case, maybe it’s got nothing to do with blame. Maybe it’s about sacrifice and redemption. After all, man is who brought sin into the world, along with all its consequences, you know, death and pandemics, all those things that hasten death.
Who’s really to blame when we suffer from the consequences of our own actions? Eight billion people in the world today? Who among us is blameless? Yet, still we are all driven to blame passionately someone else or something else.
If there is a God, why doesn’t he fix it? Well, what is “it”? The problem is not the world and the consequences we all bring into it every day. The source of calamities is the heart and will of each of us. God would have to fix each and everyone of us to solve the problem. That’s a big order, even for God! And, for sure, no man or group or organization or nation can fix this problem. Let the pandemics and wars continue until we annihilate our own species and the rest of life on earth!
But God had a plan in eternity past, long before he created anything. His plan was that all of creation would come to realize everything is totally dependent on the creator for life and existence. Who but God could come up with a plan that is the epitome of grandiose?
It didn’t talk long for the creation to challenge the need for God. Satan and his angels challenged God and were thrown out of heaven to the earth. He deceived the woman into challenging God, and the man chose to challenge God, choosing to die with his mate rather than live without her.
Adrian Rogers used to say, “Has it ever dawned on you that nothing’s ever dawned on God?”
And so, God himself became a sinless man to pay for all of the sins past, present and future of all mankind. Jesus conquered death and is coming soon to redeem all those who are totally dependent on him for life. That, friends, is his story that he wrote, created, died for, not for blame’s sake, but for the sake of his love for us.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
