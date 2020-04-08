COMMENTARY: For the sake of his love

If there is a God, why doesn’t he fix it? Well, what is “it”? The problem is not the world and the consequences we all bring into it every day. The source of calamities is the heart and will of each of us. God would have to fix each and everyone of us to solve the problem. That’s a big order, even for God! And, for sure, no man or group or organization or nation can fix this problem. Let the pandemics and wars continue until we annihilate our own species and the rest of life on earth!

But God had a plan in eternity past, long before he created anything. His plan was that all of creation would come to realize everything is totally dependent on the creator for life and existence. Who but God could come up with a plan that is the epitome of grandiose?

It didn’t talk long for the creation to challenge the need for God. Satan and his angels challenged God and were thrown out of heaven to the earth. He deceived the woman into challenging God, and the man chose to challenge God, choosing to die with his mate rather than live without her.

Adrian Rogers used to say, “Has it ever dawned on you that nothing’s ever dawned on God?”