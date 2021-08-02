COMMENTARY: For the good of the people

In the late spring of 2020, many of us warned against government mandates. Mandates restrict individual freedom. Mandates proliferate like proverbial rabbits. Remember “flatten the curve?” Just two weeks. That’s all. We can all lock down, wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing for two weeks. That’s all they asked.
Some knew even then what was coming. People talked about a “new normal.” What’s that mean? Can we ever shake hands again, or are we doomed to fist and elbow bumps forever? Of course, all mandates are justified by the powers-that-be “for the good of the people.”
In other words some people justify eliminating or severely restricting individual rights, i.e. freedom, if by doing so the people will benefit. How did our individual freedoms become so politicized? Who did that?
Studies last year proved that cloth or even N95 masks cannot prevent the spread of viruses. According to the NIH National Library of Medicine, “Airborne simulation experiments showed that cotton masks, surgical masks, and N95 masks provide some protection from the transmission of infective SARS-CoV-2 droplets/aerosols; however, medical masks (surgical masks and even N95 masks) could not completely block the transmission of virus droplets/aerosols even when sealed.”
A virus is tinier than the holes in masks. Masks may help, but they’re not completely effective. Nevertheless, authorities have mandated masks for everyone up to and including all situations and circumstances “for the good of the people.”
Vaccines have not stopped the spread of COVID-19. Authorities in government, institutions, businesses and across our society are toying with the idea of mandating vaccinations for everyone. Furthermore, authorities are considering requiring proof of vaccination with severe restrictions for any who cannot provide proof.
America has had 34,391,317 cases of COVID to-date, 610,414 of which have died, meaning 33,780,903 cases survived. According to this data, the death rate from Covid in America is about .018%. Supposedly, 33,780,903 have some natural immunity which may be more immunity than the vaccines provide.
Rarely, if ever do those considering mandating everyone to be vaccinated consider those who are naturally immune. Why? Is that because of science or politics?
The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. Some believe health emergencies trump Constitutional freedoms “for the good of the people.” Some believe we need to re-educate all of those who have not had or refuse to take the vaccine. Lock ‘em up! Force them to take the vaccine.
Our founders revolted against England because of burdensome taxes and other means of restricting freedoms. The Declaration of Independence included a long list of grievances. The complete Declaration of Independence and Constitution including Amendments fit on 50 postcard-sized pages.
Today’s politicians want to control residents and citizens “for the good of the people.” America’s founders wanted to free the people from government oppression, and fought a war to win our independence.
Flatten the curve. Wear the mask. Take the vaccination. Present your papers. Stay home. Quarantine. Do not go there unless….
Today’s students and those of all ages who are ignorant of the Constitution believe we are a democracy and the majority should rule. Find the word “democracy” in the Constitution. We’ll wait.
Politicians and other authorities want to make people do what they believe is best “for the people” and disregard the Constitution.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.