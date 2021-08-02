COMMENTARY: For the good of the people

In the late spring of 2020, many of us warned against government mandates. Mandates restrict individual freedom. Mandates proliferate like proverbial rabbits. Remember “flatten the curve?” Just two weeks. That’s all. We can all lock down, wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing for two weeks. That’s all they asked.

Some knew even then what was coming. People talked about a “new normal.” What’s that mean? Can we ever shake hands again, or are we doomed to fist and elbow bumps forever? Of course, all mandates are justified by the powers-that-be “for the good of the people.”

In other words some people justify eliminating or severely restricting individual rights, i.e. freedom, if by doing so the people will benefit. How did our individual freedoms become so politicized? Who did that?

Studies last year proved that cloth or even N95 masks cannot prevent the spread of viruses. According to the NIH National Library of Medicine, “Airborne simulation experiments showed that cotton masks, surgical masks, and N95 masks provide some protection from the transmission of infective SARS-CoV-2 droplets/aerosols; however, medical masks (surgical masks and even N95 masks) could not completely block the transmission of virus droplets/aerosols even when sealed.”