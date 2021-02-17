COMMENTARY: Food stamps for all

And where was Stacy Dean during this gross explosion of food stamp dependency? She and her comrades at CBPP were working hand-in-hand with career bureaucrats to create and exploit welfare loopholes that let able-bodied adults avoid work, and trapped millions more Americans in dependency.

Work requirements, which were signed into law by President Bill Clinton, have a proven track record of preserving resources for the truly needy and helping able-bodied adults move off welfare and back into the workforce. And in 1996, they were hailed as a commonsense, bipartisan solution to chronic food stamp dependency. But that common ground has since eroded, in large part thanks to Dean and other members of the welfare industrial complex who rail against work requirements in welfare programs, incite opposition to program integrity rules, and coach states on how to give more able-bodied adults public benefits.

In March 2017, Dean testified before the House Agriculture Committee’s Nutrition Subcommittee and called the food stamp work requirement one of the food stamp program’s “harshest rules,” even though able-bodied adults with no kids simply have to work part-time or volunteer to meet the requirement.