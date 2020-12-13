COMMENTARY: Focus on rule of law

The opinions themselves convey with great clarity the legal basis for rejecting them, which is the essential aspect that is worthy of reporting

Unfortunately, this association of federal judges with political parties has the detrimental effect of suggesting that the courts, like other branches of government, are fundamentally political in nature, and that they decide cases based on the partisan consideration of party registration. This subtext should be eliminated in order not to send a confusing message about what the rule of law really means in our nation.

In both theory and fact, the force of a judicial opinion, along with its precedential value, should be no more or less strong based on whether the appointing President was a Democrat or a Republican, or whether the Senate majority was from one party or another.

Repeated references regarding which party controlled the White House at the time of a judicial appointment or the political composition of the Senate, which confirms federal judicial appointments, are counterproductive to a vital civic appreciation for the rule of law.