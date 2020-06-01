COMMENTARY: Flexibility in reopening schools

Other members noted that students with special needs and those for whom English is a second language have also struggled with online instruction.

Internet access and meeting the specific needs of children in poverty are issues the state has needed to address for years. The pandemic — which has a potential to return — makes these needs even more pressing.

A vast majority of board members, particularly those in rural areas, also support suspending or reducing standardized testing given the difficulties remote instruction has posed for many students. However hard educators, parents and students have worked to stay on track while schools are closed, we know that there will be learning losses— some significant — to make up next school year. Educators need to use the coming school year to focus on student learning and not on end-of-the-year high stakes testing.

Board members support a wide range of alternatives, with state funding and flexibility in how options are implemented, for schools to choose from in readying students for the new year. These include extending the school day for extra learning time, reserving time at the beginning of the year to review instruction provided during Covid-19 closures and giving families the choice for their children to repeat a grade, among others.