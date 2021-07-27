COMMENTARY: Fixing something not broken

This extra expense, no more than an individual spends on average on coffee, however, is wiped out by the fact American’s earn an average of $20,000 more than their counterparts in other OECD nations. These statistics mean that the relative cost of broadband is much lower in the United States than in other OECD nations, a fact recognized by the Economist’s Intelligence Unit who placed the U.S. 3rd globally for broadband affordability.

Coinciding with this significant decline in price has also been significant improvements in speed. The recently released USTelecom report shows that while prices fell, speeds increased. In 2015, the average download speed was just 22.3 megabits per second (Mbps). By 2021, that had increased to 58.4 Mbps, a 94.2% increase.

The consumer benefits of increased speeds are significant. Not only is service more reliable, but consumers are able to do more with the internet. With faster internet, it’s possible to receive virtual healthcare, work remotely, stream TV and movies, and go to school online.