COMMENTARY: Five months of damage

Vice President Kamala Harris briefly visited the southern border at El Paso, Texas, last week, more than 800 miles from where hundreds of thousands of migrants have illegally crossed into the United States. After meeting with migrant children she said, “We’re talking about children, we’re talking about families, we’re talking about suffering. And our approach has to be thoughtful and effective.”

Later Harris told a meeting of faith-based organizations, shelter suppliers and legal services providers that she and President Joe Biden had “inherited a tough situation.” Then she said, “in five months we’ve made progress ... there’s still more work to be done, but we’ve made progress.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “In May 2021, CBP encountered 180,034 persons attempting entry along the Southwest Border.” Numbers have not been that high since April 2000 when Border Patrol apprehended 180,050 aliens along the border.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, “More than 30 times as many non-Mexican/non-Northern Triangle nationals were encountered by CBP last month than in May 2020.” The Biden administration’s open-door policy has attracted tens of thousands of illegal immigrants from places much farther away than Mexico or the Northern Triangle nations.