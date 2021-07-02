COMMENTARY: Five months of damage

Vice President Kamala Harris briefly visited the southern border at El Paso, Texas, last week, more than 800 miles from where hundreds of thousands of migrants have illegally crossed into the United States. After meeting with migrant children she said, “We’re talking about children, we’re talking about families, we’re talking about suffering. And our approach has to be thoughtful and effective.”
Later Harris told a meeting of faith-based organizations, shelter suppliers and legal services providers that she and President Joe Biden had “inherited a tough situation.” Then she said, “in five months we’ve made progress ... there’s still more work to be done, but we’ve made progress.”
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “In May 2021, CBP encountered 180,034 persons attempting entry along the Southwest Border.” Numbers have not been that high since April 2000 when Border Patrol apprehended 180,050 aliens along the border.
According to the Center for Immigration Studies, “More than 30 times as many non-Mexican/non-Northern Triangle nationals were encountered by CBP last month than in May 2020.” The Biden administration’s open-door policy has attracted tens of thousands of illegal immigrants from places much farther away than Mexico or the Northern Triangle nations.
According to CBP numbers, “Out of the 178,622 migrants encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, only 79,190 (44%) were from Central America. The rest were from other countries as far away as Romania and the Middle East — including some on the Terror Watch List.”
In her role as "Border Czar," Harris met with Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei a couple of weeks ago to learn “root causes” of the swelling numbers of migrants streaming across our border. After the meeting, Giammattei said he blamed the Biden administration and Democrats’ “lukewarm” rhetoric on illegal immigration. He added he had urged Harris to impose harsher penalties on human smuggling.
Way back in March, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed Biden for the crisis on the border, calling Biden “the migrant president.” He also blamed the open-arms/open-border rhetoric for inviting hundreds of thousands of migrants to make the deadly journey.
The Biden-Harris administration has created more suffering and deaths of migrant children, mothers, families, even newborn babies than any other administration, and they’ve done it in five short months. If as Harris said the Biden-Harris immigration policies are “about children ... about families ... about suffering,” then their “thoughtful and effective” approach is continuing to make things much, much worse for all involved.
The left media discount the humanitarian crisis at the border and all the ramifications of allowing sex traffickers and drugs to spread across America courtesy of our tax dollars. Lawlessness is increasing, and the left’s "defund the police" movement continues to drain resources and support away from police departments in metro areas. No wonder police are leaving their jobs or retiring early, and the number of new recruits is dropping.
We’ve only just begun to see how much damage a woke administration, Congress and bureaucracy can do in one year. The last five months have been nothing but prelude to even more radical policies in education, the economy, and environmental spending. More government spending than ever will rev up the engines of inflation, repress business and industry, and reduce America to a shell of what we once were.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.