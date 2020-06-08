COMMENTARY: Financial first responders

In just weeks, the nation’s unemployed number rose to 14.7% with more than 36 million citizens out of work and 20.5 million jobs lost from the once booming Obama-Trump economy. For context, during the Great Depression, 13 million Americans lost their jobs over a 36-month period. We know that communities of color are always disproportionately hit when there is an economic downturn, or even when the economy is good.

That is where the often controversial but necessary short-term, small-dollar lending industry, a group of innovators that have figured out how to lend money to people when banks cannot, comes in. This industry is often overlooked, if not vilified, and some misguided lawmakers on Capitol Hill seek to put them on the chopping block in the midst of this crisis, knowing full well that these products will be in extreme demand now more than ever.