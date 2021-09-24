COMMENTARY: Finally, action on border crisis

After the alarming surge of 15,000 illegal border crossers fording the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas, in just a few days, the Biden administration has finally cried "uncle" and begun to enforce our border laws. It is an important admission that, on top of the Afghanistan fiasco, Biden’s open-border approach is undermining public confidence in his leadership, to put it mildly, and potentially endangering the Democrats’ larger agenda.

And – shock of all shocks – the enforcement is working to slow the flow.

First, the Texas State Police, later joined by Border Patrol agents on horseback, showed up to blocked off the main entry points from the river. Then, the feds began busing the migrants to other sites for faster processing and, even more noteworthy, began deportation flights to Haiti and Central America.

According to my colleague Todd Bensman, who has been reporting from the bus station in the Mexican city of Acuna, across from Del Rio, large numbers of Haitians are giving up and turning around. Having lived and worked in South America for the last several years, the last thing they want is to be sent back to Haiti. Clearly, barriers reinforced by consequences for illegal entry work much better than a show of addressing the “root causes” of migration through foreign aid.