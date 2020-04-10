COMMENTARY: Filling jobs will again be priority

The result was as inevitable as the number of unemployment claims. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell 8.1 points in March to 96.4, the largest monthly decline ever in the survey by the National Federation of Independent Business.
Nine of the 10 index components declined, which is evidence that economic disruptions from the coronavirus crisis are escalating as small businesses struggle to keep their doors open.
“Small businesses are living through the coronavirus pandemic right now and it’s hard to say what the severity of the disruption will be, but we do know they’re feeling the urgency,” NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg said. “It is vital that these businesses have access to federal funds that are made available through the CARES Act to keep the doors open on Main Street.”
NFIB South Carolina Director Ben Homeyer said, “This is impacting small businesses everywhere. People are staying in. Sales are down. A lot of our members have closed temporarily. Our hope is they won't have to close permanently.”
That is the hope of many businesses big and small as the nation’s economy has been placed on pause amid the coronavirus. The president and others contend the economy will bounce back quickly once the coronavirus threat is over and people can go back to work, but there are doubts.
Look further at the March NFIB survey results:
• The NFIB Uncertainty Index rose 12 points in March to 92, the highest level since March 2017.
• Reports of better business conditions in the next six months declined 17 points to a net 5%, which is the largest monthly decline since November 2012.
• Real sales expectations in the next six months declined 31 points to a net negative 12%, the largest monthly decline in the survey’s history.
• Thirteen percent of firms thought it was a good time to expand, a decline of 13 points from last month.
• Job openings fell three points to 35%.
A lot depends on just how long the economic pause continues, with businesses logically putting on hold hiring plans while they try to maintain the employees they have and keep the doors open. But it is clear that small business does see a future after the coronavirus.
A quarter of small employers continue to list finding qualified workers as their No. 1 problem. A major issue before the crisis will be a major issue after it, though employee losses by some businesses could prove to be a boon for others.
When last writing about small business attitudes based on the February NFIB survey, we addressed the fallout that was to come when March’s results were known. But we also stated that “even in uncertain times, there is a need for qualified people to fill jobs that are available. Continuing efforts to meet employment needs will be a high priority in the wake of the coronavirus.”
We stand by that forecast.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.