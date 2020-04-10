COMMENTARY: Filling jobs will again be priority

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The result was as inevitable as the number of unemployment claims. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell 8.1 points in March to 96.4, the largest monthly decline ever in the survey by the National Federation of Independent Business.

Nine of the 10 index components declined, which is evidence that economic disruptions from the coronavirus crisis are escalating as small businesses struggle to keep their doors open.

“Small businesses are living through the coronavirus pandemic right now and it’s hard to say what the severity of the disruption will be, but we do know they’re feeling the urgency,” NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg said. “It is vital that these businesses have access to federal funds that are made available through the CARES Act to keep the doors open on Main Street.”

NFIB South Carolina Director Ben Homeyer said, “This is impacting small businesses everywhere. People are staying in. Sales are down. A lot of our members have closed temporarily. Our hope is they won't have to close permanently.”

That is the hope of many businesses big and small as the nation’s economy has been placed on pause amid the coronavirus. The president and others contend the economy will bounce back quickly once the coronavirus threat is over and people can go back to work, but there are doubts.