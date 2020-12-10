COMMENTARY: Fighting to end COVID

American researchers lead the world in this innovation. When it comes to all vaccines and therapeutics to fight COVID-19, more than half of the projects underway originate within the United States. That is more than the rest of the world combined.

These treatments and vaccines will benefit patients here at home and around the globe for years to come.

We cannot take this progress for granted. Medical innovation is difficult and risky. Scientists usually examine and test thousands of potential molecules to find even one viable candidate.

Even then, the odds of successfully bringing that candidate through clinical trials, regulatory approval and to patients are incredibly small. Only one in eight drugs entering clinical trials are ultimately approved for public use.

Our country has spent decades fostering an ecosystem that rewards this type of risk taking. But proposals to undercut this system will cause the drug development pipeline to run dry, eliminating hope for future cures and therapies.

There have long been attempts to weaken intellectual property protections for drug innovators, and those efforts are now being used against those working to develop COVID-19 vaccines and therapies.