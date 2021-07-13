COMMENTARY: Fighting critical race theory

The code of ethics for North Carolina educators is clear about the need for objectivity and fairness in all classroom activities. As part of their commitment to the profession, all North Carolina educators are required to acknowledge “the diverse views of students, parents and legal guardians, and colleagues as they work collaboratively to shape educational goals, policies, and decisions.” In addition, educators are told to “not proselytize for personal viewpoints that are outside the scope of professional practice.” Despite these prohibitions on injecting personal bias into the classroom, the practice has become uncomfortably common in public schools in North Carolina and across the nation.

Teachers want to be respected as professionals, and they should be. But it’s a two-way street. Exacerbating the problem is the current structure of curriculum adoption and implementation. Parents mistakenly assume that instruction is uniform across public school classrooms, schools, and districts. But despite the imposition of very general content standards and annual testing, school districts and state education agencies do not offer a day-to-day curriculum with prepackaged lessons and materials. Perhaps they should.