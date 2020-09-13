COMMENTARY: Father of cancel culture

According to Gramsci, the proletariat class was kept complacent in subordination to the bourgeoisie through "cultural hegemony." Gramsci alleged that the dominant class established the history, language, stories, etc. of a people which helped maintain the dominance without the necessity of hard force.

Gramsci's prescription for dismantling the alleged cultural hegemony of the Bourgeoisie was through dismantling and subordinating the alleged dominant culture. This would come through promotion of alternate cultures to a new hegemony. This would allow the proletariat class revolt to move forward unhindered and bring a communist society.

For success, this would require attacks on the cultural icons of society and a sustained demeaning of that culture. It would require a change language and accepted "common sense." For example, the term "picking yourself up by your bootstraps" would be alleged to be part of the cultural hegemony to keep the proletariat complacent within the hegemonic system.

Following the Marxist admonition "the present must control the past," historical icons must be removed and replaced. This had happened in Russia with the renaming of the iconic city St. Petersburg (temporarily Petrograd during WWI) with Leningrad and the murder of the entire extended royal family among many examples.