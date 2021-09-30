COMMENTARY: Farms, consumers feel the heat

The standard also stipulates, “[t]he employer shall notify each employee of the location of the sanitation facilities and water and shall allow each employee reasonable opportunities during the workday to use them.” Based on these laws and standards in place, OSHA could make a point of more consistently monitoring employers to make sure they are giving their workers “reasonable opportunities” to drink water under adequate shade in order to mitigate the known risks of heat exposure. And, OSHA has certainly handed out heat illness-related citations.

The Biden administration, though, wants to focus on more expansive regulations that could mandate everything from required training and increased mitigation paperwork to more paid breaks. Unlike, say, more consistent water and shade, these interventions are far from no-brainers. Oregon Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Samantha Bayer points out, “[f]armers have to keep track of so much ... And then to go and learn new rules that are pages and pages of legalese and then not only learn them and apply them on their own farm but then effectively communicate those with their employees when there’s language barriers is really challenging.”